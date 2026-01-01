hamburger icon
TigorPriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Tigor Front Right Side
1/17
Tata Tigor Front Left Side
2/17
Tata Tigor Front View
3/17
Tata Tigor Front Right Side 1
4/17
Tata Tigor Rear Right Side
5/17
Tata Tigor Fog Lamp
View all Images
6/17

Tata Tigor XM

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage20.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XM

Tigor XM Prices

The Tigor XM, equipped with a Revotron 1.2 L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor XM Mileage

All variants of the Tigor deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor XM Colours

The Tigor XM is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.

Tigor XM Engine and Transmission

The Tigor XM is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 84 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.

Tigor XM vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.36 Lakhs.

Tigor XM Specs & Features

The Tigor XM has Heater, Average Speed, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Tata Tigor XM Price

Tigor XM

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,990
RTO
22,199.6
Insurance
34,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,137.6
EMI@13,157/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tigor XM Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
1003
Height
1532
Width
1677

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
419
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Visual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
Digital Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Tigor XM EMI
EMI11,841 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,50,923
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,50,923
Interest Amount
1,59,566
Payable Amount
7,10,489

Tata Tigor other Variants

Tigor XT

₹7.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,27,990
RTO
43,959.3
Insurance
37,135
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,09,584.3
EMI@15,252/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tigor XTA

₹7.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,990
RTO
47,599.3
Insurance
39,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,67,137.3
EMI@16,489/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ

₹7.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,82,990
RTO
47,809.3
Insurance
39,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,458.3
EMI@16,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XT iCNG

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,21,990
RTO
50,539.3
Insurance
40,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,623.3
EMI@17,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA

₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,990
RTO
51,449.3
Insurance
41,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,012.3
EMI@17,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus

₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,37,990
RTO
51,659.3
Insurance
41,183
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,31,332.3
EMI@17,869/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ CNG

₹8.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,76,990
RTO
54,389.3
Insurance
42,618
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,497.3
EMI@18,796/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,990
RTO
54,809.3
Insurance
42,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,138.3
EMI@18,939/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus

₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,990
RTO
55,299.3
Insurance
43,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,88,886.3
EMI@19,106/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA iCNG

₹9.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,28,990
RTO
58,029.3
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,051.3
EMI@20,033/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus CNG

₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,31,990
RTO
58,239.3
Insurance
44,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,35,371.3
EMI@20,105/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX iCNG

₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,990
RTO
61,389.3
Insurance
46,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,85,177.3
EMI@21,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus iCNG

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,83,990
RTO
61,879.3
Insurance
46,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,925.3
EMI@21,342/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
+1
TigorvsAura
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
+1
TigorvsDzire
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
TigorvsXpres

Popular Compact Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Tata Tigor facelift

Tata Tigor facelift

5.49 - 8.83 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
Aura Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers