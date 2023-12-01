Saved Articles

Tata Tigor XMA

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
7.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage20.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XMA Latest Updates

Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XMA in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XMA is

  • Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 419
    • Mileage of XMA is 20.3 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tigor XMA Price

    XMA
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,79,900
    RTO
    54,543
    Insurance
    30,547
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,65,490
    EMI@16,453/mo
    Tata Tigor XMA Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Revotron 1.2 L
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    711
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.3
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
    Front Suspension
    Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Ground Clearance
    170
    Length
    3993
    Wheelbase
    2450
    Kerb Weight
    1004
    Height
    1532
    Width
    1677
    Bootspace
    419
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Light Grey and Slate
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tigor XMA EMI
    EMI14,808 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,88,941
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,88,941
    Interest Amount
    1,99,541
    Payable Amount
    8,88,482

