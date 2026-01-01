|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.
The Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Door Ajar Warning.