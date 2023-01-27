HT Auto
Hyundai Aura Specifications

Hyundai Aura is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,29,600 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Hyundai Aura Specs

Hyundai Aura comes in seven petrol variant, four diesel variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Aura measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and ...Read More

Hyundai Aura Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
25
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
925
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1186 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Height
1520
Length
3995
Width
1680
Wheelbase
2450
Bootspace
402
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Hyundai Aura News

The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.
2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
27 Jan 2023
The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
25 Jan 2023
Hyundai launched the facelift version of the Aura sub-compact sedan (left) on Monday at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.30 lakh. It takes on Honda Amaze (right) among the rivals in the segment.
Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Price, features, specs compared
24 Jan 2023
The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.
Hyundai Aura facelift launched at 6.3 lakh with advanced safety
23 Jan 2023
Hyundai Motor will soon launch the facelift version of the Aura sub-compact sedan.
Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo, bookings start
9 Jan 2023
View all
 

Hyundai Aura Variants & Price List

Hyundai Aura price starts at ₹ 6.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Aura comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Aura top variant price is ₹ 9.3 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol
6.3 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 Petrol
7.15 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 AMT Petrol
7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 Petrol
7.37 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 CNG Petrol
7.44 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 CRDi
7.85 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
7.93 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
8.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 AMT CRDi
8.35 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX Plus 1.0 Petrol
8.66 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 (O) CRDi
9.11 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi
9.3 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

