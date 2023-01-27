Hyundai Aura Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Aura comes in seven petrol variant, four diesel variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Aura measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Aura sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Aura price starts at ₹ 6.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 8.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Aura comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Aura top variant price is ₹ 9.3 Lakhs.
₹6.3 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.15 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.37 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.44 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹7.85 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹7.93 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.35 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹8.66 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.11 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.3 Lakhs*
1186 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
