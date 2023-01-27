Hyundai Aura Specifications

Hyundai Aura comes in seven petrol variant, four diesel variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Aura measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Aura sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less