2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained

Hyundai recently launched the 2023 iteration of the Aura compact sedan in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made some tweaks to the design, has updated the engine and has added a whole lot of safety features. The price of the Aura starts at ₹6.29 lakh and goes up to ₹8.87 lakh (Both prices are ex-showroom).

Hyundai is offering the Aura in four variants. There is E, S, SX and SX(O). The Aura is offered with a petrol powertrain and a CNG powertrain. The engine is the same, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. The gearbox options are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

E S SX SX(O) Exterior LED tail lamps

Body coloured bumpers

Rear chrome garnish Painted black radiator grille

LED DRLs

Rear wing spoiler

R15 styled wheels

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Blacked-out B-pillar Projector headlamps (AMT only)

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Turn indicators on ORVMs Projector headlamps Features Multi-information display

Cooled glovebox Footwell lighting

3.5-inch MID

2 DIN infotainment system with Bluetooth

Front and rear speakers

Rear AC vents

Rear power windows

Fast USB Type C charger Premium glossy black inserts

Chrome on gear knob and parking lever tip

Metal finish on inside door handles

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Eco-coating technology

Electrically folding ORVMs Eco-coating technology Comfort and Convenience Electric power steering

Air conditioning with heater

Front power windows

Adjustable rear headrests

Front power outlet Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Multi-function steering wheel

USB port connectivity

Keyless entry

Tilt steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear power outlet

Driver seat height adjustment Front passenger seat back pocket

Wireless charger (AMT only)

Cruise control

Automatic climate control (AMT only)

Passenger vanity mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear lever

Wireless charger

Cruise Control

Automatic climate control

Luggage lamp

Automatic headlamps Safety Front and side airbags

ABS with EBD

Seat belt pretensioners

Immobilizer

Emergency Stop Signal

Rear Parking sensors

Seat belt reminders

Speed alert system Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Central locking

Burglar alarm

Day & night inside rear view mirror

Headlamp escort function Electronic Stability Control

Hill Start Assist Control

Rear parking camera Curtain airbags

ISOFIX child seat mounts

The engine produces 81.86 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and the peak torque output falls to 95.2 Nm. The CNG powertrain is offered only with a manual gearbox. The CNG tank has a water capacity of 65 litres.

The exterior now gets a new bumper and a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps. No other changes have been made to the Aura's exterior apart from a new paint scheme called Starry Night. The interior gets a dual-tone finish of grey and there is a copper insert on the centre console and the dashboard that helps in lifting the ambience of the cabin.

Hyundai is known to load its cars with a lot of features. The Aura comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-function steering wheel, a multi-information display, a wireless phone charger, a smart key with a push button to start/stop, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox and a lot more.

For safety, Hyundai has added side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Automatic Headlamps.

