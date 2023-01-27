2023 Hyundai Aura launched: Variant-wise features explained
Hyundai recently launched the 2023 iteration of the Aura compact sedan in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made some tweaks to the design, has updated the engine and has added a whole lot of safety features. The price of the Aura starts at ₹6.29 lakh and goes up to ₹8.87 lakh (Both prices are ex-showroom).
Hyundai is offering the Aura in four variants. There is E, S, SX and SX(O). The Aura is offered with a petrol powertrain and a CNG powertrain. The engine is the same, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. The gearbox options are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.
The engine produces 81.86 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 68 bhp and the peak torque output falls to 95.2 Nm. The CNG powertrain is offered only with a manual gearbox. The CNG tank has a water capacity of 65 litres.
The exterior now gets a new bumper and a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps. No other changes have been made to the Aura's exterior apart from a new paint scheme called Starry Night. The interior gets a dual-tone finish of grey and there is a copper insert on the centre console and the dashboard that helps in lifting the ambience of the cabin.
Also Read : Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai is known to load its cars with a lot of features. The Aura comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-function steering wheel, a multi-information display, a wireless phone charger, a smart key with a push button to start/stop, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox and a lot more.
For safety, Hyundai has added side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Automatic Headlamps.