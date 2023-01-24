HT Auto
Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Price, features, specs compared

After launching the facelift version of the Grand i10 Nios last week, Hyundai Motor has introduced the facelift version of its smallest sedan - the Aura. The Korean carmaker launched the new-look sub-compact sedan at a starting price of 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It now comes with several new features and a new exterior colour scheme. Launched for the first time back in 2019, the Aura had replaced the Xcent sedan in Hyundai's lineup in an effort to boost sales. This is the first major facelift the sedan has received since its launch three years ago.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM
Hyundai launched the facelift version of the Aura sub-compact sedan (left) on Monday at a starting price of ₹6.30 lakh. It takes on Honda Amaze (right) among the rivals in the segment.
Hyundai Aura will compete in the sub-compact sedan segment which is currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Aura will also lock horns with the likes of Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze sedans. We pick the Honda Amaze to compare where the new Hyundai Aura stands in terms of its price structure, features on offer and specifications.

Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Price

Hyundai offers Aura with both petrol and CNG versions. Since Honda does not offer Amaze with CNG, we will keep the comparison between the two for only the ICE versions. Both carmakers offer the sedans in five variants. Interestingly, the base variants come with same branding. The new Hyundai Aura price starts from 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant with manual transmission. Honda Amaze price starts from 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant with manual gearbox. While the top-end SX+ automatic variant of the Aura costs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom), Honda Amaze's top variant VX with CVT gearbox comes at a price of 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)Honda Amaze variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)
E MT6.30 lakhE MT6.89 lakh
S MT7.15 lakhS MT7.55 lakh
SX MT7.92 lakhS CVT8.45 lakh
SX(O) MT8.58 lakhVX MT8.66 lakh
SX+ AT8.72 lakhVX CVT9.48 lakh

Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Features

The 2023 Aura, like most other Hyundai cars, scores big in terms of the features on offer. Hyundai offers features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, USB C Type charging port and cooled glovebox. In terms of safety, Hyundai is offering four airbags as standard which can be upgraded to six. It also offers ESC, Hill Assist and Cruise Control among other features.

Compared to the Aura, the Honda rival may seem very basic in terms of features. It misses out on features like wireless charger, Type C charging port, cooled glovebox, Hill Assist and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) among some of them.

Watch: 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: First Drive

Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Specs

In terms of size, both sedans are equal in length. However, the Amaze is around 15 mm wider and 19 mm shorter than the Aura. The Hyundai sedan has a shorter wheelbase of 2,450 mm compared to 2,470 mm of the Honda rival.

Under the hood, both Aura and Amaze are powered by 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol units. Hyundai offers the 2023 Aura with the choice of a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT transmission unit. The engine can generate 83 hp of maximum power and 113.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Amaze is slightly more powerful, generating 90 hp of top power and 110 Nm of peak torque. Honda offers a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox as options for the Amaze.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Aura Hyundai Motor Amaze Honda Cars
