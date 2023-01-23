Hyundai Aura facelift launched at 6.3 lakh with advanced safety

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched the new Aura facelift model at an introductory starting price of ₹6,29,600 (ex-showroom). The updated model comes with various updates on exterior front as well as safety front. It now gets more than 30 safety features including four airbags as standard and six airbags as an option. The updated Aura is now available in six monotone exterior colour option including a new colour - Starry Night.

The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside. The exterior has been designed in a way that it evokes a contemporary theme thanks to Black radiator grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on front bumper. The redesigned front bumper also provies a wider stance to the sedan.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Variant E S SX SX(O) 1.2 Petrol MT ₹ 6,29,600 ₹ 7,15,000 ₹ 7,92,400 ₹ 8,57,900 1.2 Petrol AMT [SX+]

₹ 8,72,600 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT ₹ 8,10,000 ₹ 8,87,400

The sedan rides on R15 Diamond Cut Alloy wheels that adds to the appeal of the vehicle. The design language is further accentuated by the Chrome outside door handles. The rear profile features a Rear Wing Spoiler, making it look wider, sportier and bolder while the rear chrome garnish adds to the look.

On the inside, a new seat fabric design and pattern evokes classy appeal. Further, this appeal is bolstered with glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob, parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles and new fabric upholstery with ‘Aura’ branding.

Other safety features on the latest Aura include Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control that are offered as standard with Smart Auto AMT and as an option with five-speed manual transmission. The new Hyundai Aura also comes equipped with new first-in-segment tyre pressure monitoring system and other new features such as burglar alarm and automatic headlamps.

The facelifted sedan will come with a choice of three powertrain options - a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with five speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and a 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with five speed manual transmission.

First Published Date: