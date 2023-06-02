Tata Tigor Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tigor comes in six petrol variant and three CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Tigor measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Tigor is 165 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tigor sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Tigor price starts at ₹ 5.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tigor comes in 9 variants. Tata Tigor top variant price is ₹ 8.42 Lakhs.
₹5.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
