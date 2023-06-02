HT Auto
Tata Tigor Specifications

Tata Tigor is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,39,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
3.5 out of 5
5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
122 Offers Available
Tata Tigor Specs

Tata Tigor comes in six petrol variant and three CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Tigor measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ...Read More

Tata Tigor Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Bi Fuel
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Length
3993 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Kerb Weight
1126 kg
Width
1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
419 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Back and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Tigor vs Dzire
Tigor vs Aura
Tigor vs Amaze

Tata Tigor News

Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Tata Tigor EV uses the same Ziptron EV tech that is doing duty on the Nexon EV
Tata delivers 12 Tigor EVs to Gwalior Nagar Nigam
13 May 2023
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback, launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh, will rival Tata Tigor EV.
Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Price, features, range compared
11 Mar 2023
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback will rival the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV among some of the most affordable electric vehicles available in India.
Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which affordable EV suits your budget?
28 Feb 2023
Tata Tigor EV will now be sold in a new Magnetic Red colour scheme. It will also have blue accents.
2022 Tata Tigor EV with more features and driving range launched in India
23 Nov 2022
View all
 

Tata Tigor Variants & Price List

Tata Tigor price starts at ₹ 5.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tigor comes in 9 variants. Tata Tigor top variant price is ₹ 8.42 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
5.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM
5.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ
6.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA
6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus
6.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus
7.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ CNG
7.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
XZ Plus CNG
8.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
8.42 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
View All Variants
