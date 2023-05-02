HT Auto
Honda Amaze Specifications

Honda Amaze is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,32,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
3.5 out of 5
6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda Amaze Specs

Honda Amaze comes in five petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Honda Amaze Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
1.5 VX CVT Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
i-DTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
735
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
180 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2470
Kerb Weight
1068
Height
1501
Width
1695
Bootspace
420
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Optional
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda Amaze News

The Honda City facelift and Amaze continue to bring in volumes for the company as it gears up to introduce a new compact SUV later this year
City & Amaze hold fort for Honda Cars India as sales dip 32% in April 2023
2 May 2023
Honda Cars India Management and Associates with the Amaze subcompact sedan
Honda Amaze celebrates its 10th anniversary; over 5.3 lakh units sold since 2013
5 Apr 2023
Honda Cars India’s domestic volumes stood at 6,692 units, nearly flat against 6,589 units sold in March 2022,
City & Amaze help Honda Cars India grow 7% in sales in FY2023
1 Apr 2023
Honda Cars will increase the price of Amaze, one of its best-selling models, from next month to meet stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.
Honda Amaze price to be hiked from next month. Check how much you need to pay
23 Mar 2023
Hyundai launched the facelift version of the Aura sub-compact sedan (left) on Monday at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.30 lakh. It takes on Honda Amaze (right) among the rivals in the segment.
Hyundai Aura vs Honda Amaze: Price, features, specs compared
24 Jan 2023
View all
 

Honda Amaze Variants & Price List

Honda Amaze price starts at ₹ 6.32 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze comes in 9 variants. Honda Amaze top variant price is ₹ 11.15 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
6.32 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
1.2 S MT Petrol
7.16 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
1.2 S CVT Petrol
8.06 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1.2 VX MT Petrol
8.22 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
1.5 E MT Diesel (Old Design)
8.66 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
1.2 VX CVT Petrol
9.05 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1.5 S MT Diesel
9.26 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
1.5 VX MT Diesel
10.25 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
1.5 VX CVT Diesel
11.15 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

