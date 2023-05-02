Honda Amaze Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Amaze comes in five petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. A five-seat model, Honda Amaze sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Amaze price starts at ₹ 6.32 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Amaze comes in 9 variants. Honda Amaze top variant price is ₹ 11.15 Lakhs.
₹6.32 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.16 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.06 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.22 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.66 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.05 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.26 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.25 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.15 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
