HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Aura Facelift Launched: 5 Things You Should Know

Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Hyundai recently launched Aura's facelifted version in the Indian market. It is the compact-sedan version of the hatchback. The Aura was first launched back in 2020 and it replaced the Xcent in Hyundai's line-up. However, with the 2023 iteration, the manufacturer made several changes to the compact sedan. Here, are five things that one should know about the 2023 Aura.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.29 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
The latest Aura gets amplified aesthetics, comprehensive safety features and advanced convenience on the inside.
View all Images
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
1/10
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.29 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
2/10
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at 6.29 lakh and goes up to 8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
3/10
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
4/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
5/10
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
6/10
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
7/10
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
8/10
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
9/10
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
10/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated exteriors

Hyundai has redesigned the exteriors of the Aura. Most of the elements are the same but the front bumper is new and the LED Daytime Running Lamps are also new. On the sides, there are 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the doors are finished in chrome, the ORVMs get turn indicators and the C-pillar has been blacked-out.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated features

Hyundai has not made any changes to the interiors of the Aura but some features have been added. For 2023, Hyundai has added a Type C charger, automatic headlamps, footwell lighting and a 3.5-inch multi-information display. It continues to come with a wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a smart key with a push button to start/stop and cruise control.

The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

2023 Hyundai Aura: New safety features

The safety feature list of the Hyundai Aura has been updated. The first-in-segment features that Aura now gets side airbags, curtain airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Apart from this, the brand has added Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Management.

As standard Hyundai Aura is equipped with dual front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and an emergency stop signal.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated engine

Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine now. The Aura is now offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is BS6 Stage 2 Compliant and is also E20 fuel ready. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at 44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

The engine produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Hyundai is also offering a CNG powertrain in which the engine puts out 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Price and variants

Hyundai Aura now starts at 6.30 lakh and goes up to 8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Aura is offered in four variants, there is E, S, SX and SX(O).

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally
2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special unveiled globally

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city