Hyundai Aura S 1.2 Petrol

8.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Aura S 1.2 Petrol Latest Updates

Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura S 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 8.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Petrol
  • Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 402 litres
    • Mileage of S 1.2 Petrol is 21 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 Petrol Price

    S 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,15,000
    RTO
    59,050
    Insurance
    40,337
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,14,887
    EMI@17,515/mo
    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa Petrol
    Driving Range
    777 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Bootspace
    402 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Dual Tone Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 Petrol EMI
    EMI15,764 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,33,398
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,33,398
    Interest Amount
    2,12,417
    Payable Amount
    9,45,815

    Hyundai Aura other Variants

    E 1.2 Petrol
    ₹7.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,29,600
    RTO
    53,072
    Insurance
    37,194
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,20,366
    EMI@15,483/mo
    S 1.2 AMT Petrol
    ₹8.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    S 1.2 CNG Petrol
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 CRDi
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 (O) Petrol
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol
    ₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    S 1.2 AMT CRDi
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX Plus 1.0 Petrol
    ₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 (O) CRDi
    ₹10.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi
    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1186 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hyundai Aura Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS

    5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs
    Aura vs Dzire
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze 1.2 S MT Petrol

    6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs
    Aura vs Amaze
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor XZ Plus

    5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs
    Aura vs Tigor

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
