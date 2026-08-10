Hyundai Aura Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage17-22 kmpl
- Power68 - 82 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space402 litres
- Max Torque95 - 114 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Hyundai Aura is a sub-four-metre compact sedan positioned as the successor to the Hyundai Xcent in India. First introduced in 2020, it has carved a notable space in the entry-level sedan segment with its combination of efficiency, comfort, and value. Hyundai has steadily updated the Aura to keep it relevant, with a facelift in early 2023 and further incremental updates since. The sedan is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains, multiple transmission choices, and a well-equipped feature list. It has become a popular choice for urban buyers and fleet operators alike.
The Hyundai Aura is available at a highly competitive ex-showroom price range starting from ₹5.98 Lakhs and extending up to ₹8.42 Lakhs. It is offered in a choice of petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions, catering primarily to efficiency-focused buyers.
Trim Level
Transmission Options
Starting Price (Ex-showroom)
E
Manual
₹5.98 Lakhs
S, Corporate
Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG)
₹6.75 Lakhs onwards
SX, SX(O), SX Plus
Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG)
₹7.54 Lakhs onwards
Customers can choose from an attractive palette of colours, including the brand-new option Starry Night, alongside other vibrant hues such as Teal Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, and Titan Grey.
The Hyundai Aura provides reliable performance through a refined Kappa engine, known for its smooth operation and efficiency. The diesel engine option has been discontinued, focusing the lineup on petrol and CNG.
Powertrain Type
Displacement
Power Output
Torque Output
Transmission
1.2L Kappa Petrol
1197 cc
83 PS
114 Nm
5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT
1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG
1197 cc
69 PS
95.2 Nm
5-speed Manual
The Aura offers segment-leading fuel economy in its alternative fuel variant:
The Aura is well-equipped with comfort and technology, particularly in the higher trims:
The sedan is tailored for comfort and practicality on Indian roads:
Safety is paramount, with the Aura receiving a comprehensive update to its protection suite:
In the highly competitive compact sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura stands shoulder to shoulder with notable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. Its core strengths lie in its high level of standard safety equipment and its highly economical CNG option.
The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Aura starts from approximately ₹6.54 Lakhs (Base E Petrol Manual) and goes up to ₹9.11 Lakhs for the top model, the SX 1.2 CNG variant.
The Hyundai Aura is a Compact Sedan (or sub-four-metre sedan). It is positioned as a feature-rich, economical family vehicle.
Yes. The Hyundai Aura is a highly popular and successful model, especially with urban families and fleet operators, due to its segment-best boot space, comfortable cabin, high fuel efficiency (CNG), and low maintenance costs.
The primary drawbacks are:
The i20 is positioned as a premium hatchback in a higher segment:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Aura
|Rs. 6 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|402 litres
|3995 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|AuraVSAmaze
|Tata Tigor
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|-
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|-
|AuraVSTigor
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|163 mm
|382 litres
|3995 mm
|1735 mm
|1525 mm
|4.8 metres
|AuraVSDzire
Hyundai Aura is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Hyundai Aura impresses with its spacious interior, extensive features, and reliable performance, making it ideal for families. However, the sub-par safety rating raises concerns among users.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|68-82 bhp
|Body Type
|Compact Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|95-114 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Sunroof
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Hyundai Aura in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Aura's petrol variant is 17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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