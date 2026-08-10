The Hyundai Aura is a sub-four-metre compact sedan positioned as the successor to the Hyundai Xcent in India. First introduced in 2020, it has carved a notable space in the entry-level sedan segment with its combination of efficiency, comfort, and value. Hyundai has steadily updated the Aura to keep it relevant, with a facelift in early 2023 and further incremental updates since. The sedan is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains, multiple transmission choices, and a well-equipped feature list. It has become a popular choice for urban buyers and fleet operators alike.

Aura Price and Latest Variant Lineup

The Hyundai Aura is available at a highly competitive ex-showroom price range starting from ₹5.98 Lakhs and extending up to ₹8.42 Lakhs. It is offered in a choice of petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions, catering primarily to efficiency-focused buyers.

Trim Level Transmission Options Starting Price (Ex-showroom) E Manual ₹5.98 Lakhs S, Corporate Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG) ₹6.75 Lakhs onwards SX, SX(O), SX Plus Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG) ₹7.54 Lakhs onwards

Colour Options

Customers can choose from an attractive palette of colours, including the brand-new option Starry Night, alongside other vibrant hues such as Teal Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, and Titan Grey.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

The Hyundai Aura provides reliable performance through a refined Kappa engine, known for its smooth operation and efficiency. The diesel engine option has been discontinued, focusing the lineup on petrol and CNG.

Powertrain Type Displacement Power Output Torque Output Transmission 1.2L Kappa Petrol 1197 cc 83 PS 114 Nm 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG 1197 cc 69 PS 95.2 Nm 5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency

The Aura offers segment-leading fuel economy in its alternative fuel variant:

CNG Manual: 28.00 km/kg (ARAI claimed)

28.00 km/kg (ARAI claimed) Petrol Manual / AMT: 20.5 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Features, Dimensions, and Safety

Key Features and Technology

The Aura is well-equipped with comfort and technology, particularly in the higher trims:

Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Convenience: Smart key with push-button start/stop, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Smart key with push-button start/stop, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger. Interior Ambience: Dual-tone interior with copper accents, semi-digital instrument cluster, and a cooled glovebox.

Dimensions and Capacity

The sedan is tailored for comfort and practicality on Indian roads:

Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats five passengers.

Comfortably seats five passengers. Boot Space: 402 Litres of luggage space.

402 Litres of luggage space. Ground Clearance: 165 mm, providing confidence over rough terrains.

Safety

Safety is paramount, with the Aura receiving a comprehensive update to its protection suite:

Airbags: Six Airbags are standard across all variants (Driver, Passenger, Side, and Curtain).

(Driver, Passenger, Side, and Curtain). Stability Systems: Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). NCAP Rating: The Aura carries a 2-Star Global NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection.

Market Rivals

In the highly competitive compact sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura stands shoulder to shoulder with notable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. Its core strengths lie in its high level of standard safety equipment and its highly economical CNG option.

Hyundai Aura FAQs

What is Aura's price?

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Aura starts from approximately ₹6.54 Lakhs (Base E Petrol Manual) and goes up to ₹9.11 Lakhs for the top model, the SX 1.2 CNG variant.

What category is the Hyundai Aura car?

The Hyundai Aura is a Compact Sedan (or sub-four-metre sedan). It is positioned as a feature-rich, economical family vehicle.

Is the Hyundai Aura successful?

Yes. The Hyundai Aura is a highly popular and successful model, especially with urban families and fleet operators, due to its segment-best boot space, comfortable cabin, high fuel efficiency (CNG), and low maintenance costs.

What are the drawbacks of Aura?

The primary drawbacks are:

Safety Rating: The Aura's platform is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, which received a 2-star Global NCAP rating (model dependent), raising safety concerns.

The Aura's platform is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, which received a (model dependent), raising safety concerns. Engine Performance: The 1.2L petrol engine is smooth but lacks punch for quick highway overtakes.

The 1.2L petrol engine is smooth but lacks punch for quick highway overtakes. 'Taxi' Image: Its popularity among fleet operators gives it a slight "taxi" image in some markets.

Which is better, the Hyundai Aura or Swift Dzire?

Choose Hyundai Aura for a larger boot space (402L vs Dzire's 382L) , and standard features like wireless charging (on higher trims).

for a , and standard features like wireless charging (on higher trims). Choose Maruti Suzuki Dzire for significantly higher fuel efficiency (especially the CNG variant), superior resale value, and a 5-star safety rating (new model).

Which is better Tata Punch or Aura?

Choose Hyundai Aura if you require a traditional sedan body with a much larger, usable boot (402L) and a smoother 4-cylinder petrol engine .

if you require a with a much larger, usable and a smoother . Choose Tata Punch if you prioritize a robust SUV stance, high ground clearance, and a proven 5-star crash safety rating.

Which is better Nexon or Aura?

Choose Tata Nexon for superior crash safety (5-star Global NCAP) , a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, and a high SUV stance (208mm ground clearance).

for , a more powerful engine, and a high SUV stance (208mm ground clearance). Choose Hyundai Aura for better fuel efficiency (especially CNG), a far larger boot space (402L vs 382L), and lower ownership costs.

Which car is best, Aura or Swift?

Choose Hyundai Aura if you absolutely need a sedan with a large boot (402L) and prefer Hyundai's features.

if you absolutely need a sedan with a and prefer Hyundai's features. Choose Maruti Swift if you want a sportier-looking hatchback, better city manoeuvrability, and significantly better petrol and CNG mileage.

Which is better, Aura or i20?

The i20 is positioned as a premium hatchback in a higher segment: