PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/19

HYUNDAI Aura

₹6 - 8.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.1
331
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Hyundai Aura is a sub-four-metre compact sedan positioned as the successor to the Hyundai Xcent in India. First introduced in 2020, it has carved a notable space in the entry-level sedan segment with its combination of efficiency, comfort, and value. Hyundai has steadily updated the Aura to keep it relevant, with a facelift in early 2023 and further incremental updates since. The sedan is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains, multiple transmission choices, and a well-equipped feature list. It has become a popular choice for urban buyers and fleet operators alike.

Aura Price and Latest Variant Lineup

The Hyundai Aura is available at a highly competitive ex-showroom price range starting from 5.98 Lakhs and extending up to 8.42 Lakhs. It is offered in a choice of petrol and factory-fitted CNG versions, catering primarily to efficiency-focused buyers.

Trim Level

Transmission Options

Starting Price (Ex-showroom)

E

Manual

5.98 Lakhs

S, Corporate

Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG)

6.75 Lakhs onwards

SX, SX(O), SX Plus

Manual / AMT (Petrol); Manual (CNG)

7.54 Lakhs onwards

Colour Options

Customers can choose from an attractive palette of colours, including the brand-new option Starry Night, alongside other vibrant hues such as Teal Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, and Titan Grey.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

The Hyundai Aura provides reliable performance through a refined Kappa engine, known for its smooth operation and efficiency. The diesel engine option has been discontinued, focusing the lineup on petrol and CNG.

Powertrain Type

Displacement

Power Output

Torque Output

Transmission

1.2L Kappa Petrol

1197 cc

83 PS

114 Nm

5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT

1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG

1197 cc

69 PS

95.2 Nm

5-speed Manual

Fuel Efficiency

The Aura offers segment-leading fuel economy in its alternative fuel variant:

  • CNG Manual: 28.00 km/kg (ARAI claimed)
  • Petrol Manual / AMT: 20.5 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Features, Dimensions, and Safety

Key Features and Technology

The Aura is well-equipped with comfort and technology, particularly in the higher trims:

  • Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Convenience: Smart key with push-button start/stop, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.
  • Interior Ambience: Dual-tone interior with copper accents, semi-digital instrument cluster, and a cooled glovebox.

Dimensions and Capacity

The sedan is tailored for comfort and practicality on Indian roads:

  • Seating Capacity: Comfortably seats five passengers.
  • Boot Space: 402 Litres of luggage space.
  • Ground Clearance: 165 mm, providing confidence over rough terrains.

Safety

Safety is paramount, with the Aura receiving a comprehensive update to its protection suite:

  • Airbags: Six Airbags are standard across all variants (Driver, Passenger, Side, and Curtain).
  • Stability Systems: Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • NCAP Rating: The Aura carries a 2-Star Global NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection.

Market Rivals

In the highly competitive compact sedan segment, the Hyundai Aura stands shoulder to shoulder with notable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze. Its core strengths lie in its high level of standard safety equipment and its highly economical CNG option.

Hyundai Aura FAQs

What is Aura's price?

The ex-showroom price for the Hyundai Aura starts from approximately 6.54 Lakhs (Base E Petrol Manual) and goes up to 9.11 Lakhs for the top model, the SX 1.2 CNG variant.

What category is the Hyundai Aura car?

The Hyundai Aura is a Compact Sedan (or sub-four-metre sedan). It is positioned as a feature-rich, economical family vehicle.

Is the Hyundai Aura successful?

Yes. The Hyundai Aura is a highly popular and successful model, especially with urban families and fleet operators, due to its segment-best boot space, comfortable cabin, high fuel efficiency (CNG), and low maintenance costs.

What are the drawbacks of Aura?

The primary drawbacks are:

  • Safety Rating: The Aura's platform is shared with the Grand i10 Nios, which received a 2-star Global NCAP rating (model dependent), raising safety concerns.
  • Engine Performance: The 1.2L petrol engine is smooth but lacks punch for quick highway overtakes.
  • 'Taxi' Image: Its popularity among fleet operators gives it a slight "taxi" image in some markets.

Which is better, the Hyundai Aura or Swift Dzire?

  • Choose Hyundai Aura for a larger boot space (402L vs Dzire's 382L), and standard features like wireless charging (on higher trims).
  • Choose Maruti Suzuki Dzire for significantly higher fuel efficiency (especially the CNG variant), superior resale value, and a 5-star safety rating (new model).

Which is better Tata Punch or Aura?

  • Choose Hyundai Aura if you require a traditional sedan body with a much larger, usable boot (402L) and a smoother 4-cylinder petrol engine.
  • Choose Tata Punch if you prioritize a robust SUV stance, high ground clearance, and a proven 5-star crash safety rating.

Which is better Nexon or Aura?

  • Choose Tata Nexon for superior crash safety (5-star Global NCAP), a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, and a high SUV stance (208mm ground clearance).
  • Choose Hyundai Aura for better fuel efficiency (especially CNG), a far larger boot space (402L vs 382L), and lower ownership costs.

Which car is best, Aura or Swift?

  • Choose Hyundai Aura if you absolutely need a sedan with a large boot (402L) and prefer Hyundai's features.
  • Choose Maruti Swift if you want a sportier-looking hatchback, better city manoeuvrability, and significantly better petrol and CNG mileage.

Which is better, Aura or i20?

The i20 is positioned as a premium hatchback in a higher segment:

  • Choose Hyundai Aura for better mileage, a larger boot (402L vs 311L), and a lower overall purchase price.
  • Choose Hyundai i20 for a more premium cabin feel, a wider body (better shoulder room), superior comfort features (like a smoother IVT automatic option), and a more sophisticated design.

Hyundai Aura Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17-22 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 - 82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    402 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 114 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Aura SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Aura Variants

Hyundai Aura price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Aura comes in 11 variants. Hyundai Aura's top variant is SX 1.2 CNG.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
11 Variants Available
Aura E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aura Corporate 1.2 MT
₹6.84 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Aura S 1.2 Petrol
₹6.86 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai Aura Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India anticipates export recovery in Q2 FY27, driven by robust demand, healthy orders, and key models like Venue.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra thrived with significant profit and revenue growth, while Hyundai faced declining profits and revenue.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The story highlights various performance hatchbacks in India, detailing their engine specs, pricing, and unique features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Hyundai has increased prices of the Aura, i20 N Line, and Creta N Line models in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Government policies significantly shape consumer choices in India's automotive market, influencing vehicle design and technology decisions.Read Full Story

Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Aura.
Hyundai Aura
Honda Amaze
VS
Hyundai AuraSelect model
Honda AmazeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Hyundai Aura comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura image
Rs. 6 LakhsOnwards
4.1331
68 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic6--402 litres3995 mm1680 mm1520 mm-
Honda AmazeHonda Amaze imageRs. 7.48 LakhsOnwards
4.6108
89 bhp110 NmManual, Automatic6-172 mm416 litres3995 mm1733 mm1500 mm4.9 metresAuraVSAmaze
Tata TigorTata Tigor imageRs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.63
72 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2
4/5
--3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm-AuraVSTigor
Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire imageRs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
4.1642
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
163 mm382 litres3995 mm1735 mm1525 mm4.8 metresAuraVSDzire

Hyundai Aura Images

Hyundai Aura Image 1
Hyundai Aura Image 2
Hyundai Aura Image 3
Hyundai Aura Image 4
Hyundai Aura Image 5
Hyundai Aura Image 6

Hyundai Aura Colours

Hyundai Aura is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Typhoon Silver
Starry Night
Atlas White
Titan Grey
Teal Blue
Fiery red

Hyundai Aura Alternatives

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 Lakhs
AuravsAmaze
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
AuravsTigor
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
AuravsDzire

Hyundai Aura User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4.3Features
3.8Safety
4Design
4.3Value For Money
4.3Comfort
Write a Review

Hyundai Aura User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Hyundai Aura impresses with its spacious interior, extensive features, and reliable performance, making it ideal for families. However, the sub-par safety rating raises concerns among users.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious interior with ample boot space
  • check circle iconFeature-rich cabin with modern technology
  • check circle iconSmooth and refined engine performance
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs and dependable service
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency for daily commutes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconConcerns over 2-star safety rating
  • warning iconLight steering lacks feedback at high speeds
  • warning iconEngine feels underpowered during highway overtaking
  • warning iconRear seat comfort issues for taller passengers
  • warning iconStruggles under heavy loads or on inclines
Value King
SX variant has all I need. Projector lamps are powerful at night. TPMS is very accurate. Better value than Dzire in my opinion.
By: Vinod Kumar (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Comfy Ride
Seats are very supportive. AC is powerful even at 45 degrees. Music system sound quality is good. Boot is very spacious for luggage.
By: Geeta Rani (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best Sedan
Compact yet feels premium. Handling is easy for new drivers. Automatic climate control works perfectly. I feel very safe driving this car.
By: Swati Rao (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great Ownership
Completed 10k kms. No rattle sounds. Touchscreen is very responsive. Auto headlamps are convenient. Hyundai has done a great job with Aura.
By: Arjun Malik (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Smooth AMT
I drive in heavy traffic and Aura AMT is a blessing. No jerks. Features like cooled glovebox are very thoughtful. Highly recommended for city.
By: Sameer Khan (Dec 19, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Hyundai Aura Related News

The Hyundai Aura SX now gets projector headlamps, a bigger infotainment screen, auto climate control, new alloys, and more
Hyundai Aura SX trim upgraded with new features, prices hiked by 9,000
6 Sept 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The Hyundai Aura S AMT variant includes several safety and functional features. These consist of electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).
Hyundai Aura lineup expanded with new S AMT trim level. Here's what it gets
14 Jul 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
Auto recap, Feb 7th: Hyundai Aura and Exter gets new variants and features, Kawasaki discounts and more
8 Feb 2025
The Hyundai Exter Aura get more loaded mid-spec variants, which also command a marginally higher price tag
Hyundai Exter and Aura get new variants and feature upgrades for 2025
7 Feb 2025
View all
 Hyundai Aura Related News

Hyundai Aura Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power68-82 bhp
Body TypeCompact Sedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque95-114 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage22 kmpl
Engine1197 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Aura specs and features

Hyundai Aura Mileage

Hyundai Aura in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Aura's petrol variant is 17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
E 1.2 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17 kmpl

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Popular Compact Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Tata Tigor facelift

Tata Tigor facelift

5.49 - 8.83 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
Tigor Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Sedan Cars

view all specs and features