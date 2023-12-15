Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura E 1.2 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 12 variants. The price of Aura E 1.2 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E 1.2 Petrol is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Petrol Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 402 litres Mileage of E 1.2 Petrol is 21 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less