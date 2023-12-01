Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XE is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 419 Mileage of XE is 20.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less