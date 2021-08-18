



Performance



As the compact sedans are budget friendly, they do not get powerful engines. Although they have decent power to navigate through the city with ease, compact sedans have a lower cruising speed on the highways. When a compact sedan is fully loaded however, it might feel a little sluggish. In the recent times and the times to come, there will be electric vehicles in this segment.



Compact Sedan Manufacturers



Across the world, brands like Nissan, Audi, Tesla, Cadillac, BMW, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Kia, Mitsubishi, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen have made compact cars. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Tata Tigor EV , Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura are common compact sedans in India. this body type in cars is for buyers who can compromise on a little space in the trunk.

Compact Sedans are sedans with smaller boot space in the rear trunk.At first glance, compact sedans may look like hatchbacks but they have a slight bump in the rear for added boot space. The compact cars measure under 4 meters in length. When compared to a sedan,