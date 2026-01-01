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Hyundai Aura Front Left Side
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Hyundai Aura Rear Right Side
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Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Aura specs and features

Aura S 1.2 CNG

Aura S 1.2 CNG Prices

The Aura S 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aura S 1.2 CNG Mileage

All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aura S 1.2 CNG Colours

The Aura S 1.2 CNG is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.

Aura S 1.2 CNG Engine and Transmission

The Aura S 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Aura S 1.2 CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.

Aura S 1.2 CNG Specs & Features

The Aura S 1.2 CNG has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger and Cooled Glove Box.

Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG Price

Aura S 1.2 CNG

₹7.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,76,000
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,99,453
EMI@17,183/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Bi-Fuel
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
402 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG Offers
Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
View Offer
View All Offers
Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG EMI
EMI15,465 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,19,507
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,19,507
Interest Amount
2,08,394
Payable Amount
9,27,901

Hyundai Aura other Variants

Aura E 1.2 Petrol

₹6.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,990
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,23,443
EMI@13,400/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Aura Corporate 1.2 MT

₹7.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,386
RTO
56,907
Insurance
39,210
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,003
EMI@16,787/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura S 1.2 Petrol

₹7.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,85,500
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,953
EMI@15,238/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura E 1.2 CNG

₹7.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,90,432
RTO
57,330
Insurance
39,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,87,695
EMI@16,931/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura S 1.2 AMT

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,38,821
RTO
60,717
Insurance
41,214
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,41,252
EMI@18,082/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura SX 1.2 Petrol

₹7.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,64,000
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,87,453
EMI@16,925/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura Corporate 1.2 CNG

₹8.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,85,000
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,08,453
EMI@17,377/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol

₹8.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,09,990
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,33,443
EMI@17,914/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT Petrol

₹8.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,453
EMI@18,323/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aura SX 1.2 CNG

₹8.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,000
RTO
8,860
Insurance
14,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,77,453
EMI@18,860/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Aura Alternatives

Honda Amaze

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7.48 - 10 Lakhs
+1
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5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
+1
AuravsDzire

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