|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aura S 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura S 1.2 CNG is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura S 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.
The Aura S 1.2 CNG has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger and Cooled Glove Box.