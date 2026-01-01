|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Tigor XZ CNG, equipped with a Bi Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tigor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tigor XZ CNG is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.
The Tigor XZ CNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.36 Lakhs.
The Tigor XZ CNG has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.