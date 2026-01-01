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Tata Tigor XZ CNG

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XZ CNG

Tigor XZ CNG Prices

The Tigor XZ CNG, equipped with a Bi Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor XZ CNG Mileage

All variants of the Tigor offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor XZ CNG Colours

The Tigor XZ CNG is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.

Tigor XZ CNG Engine and Transmission

The Tigor XZ CNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

Tigor XZ CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.36 Lakhs.

Tigor XZ CNG Specs & Features

The Tigor XZ CNG has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Tata Tigor XZ CNG Price

Tigor XZ CNG

₹8.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,76,990
RTO
54,389.3
Insurance
42,618
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,497.3
EMI@18,796/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tigor XZ CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Bi Fuel
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Capacity

Bootspace
419 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3993 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Kerb Weight
1092 kg
Width
1677 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Visual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
2 Din
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Tigor XZ CNG EMI
EMI16,917 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,87,047
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,87,047
Interest Amount
2,27,956
Payable Amount
10,15,003

Tata Tigor other Variants

Tigor XM

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,990
RTO
22,199.6
Insurance
34,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,137.6
EMI@13,157/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tigor XT

₹7.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,27,990
RTO
43,959.3
Insurance
37,135
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,09,584.3
EMI@15,252/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XTA

₹7.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,990
RTO
47,599.3
Insurance
39,048
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,67,137.3
EMI@16,489/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ

₹7.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,82,990
RTO
47,809.3
Insurance
39,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,458.3
EMI@16,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XT iCNG

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,21,990
RTO
50,539.3
Insurance
40,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,13,623.3
EMI@17,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA

₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,990
RTO
51,449.3
Insurance
41,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,012.3
EMI@17,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus

₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,37,990
RTO
51,659.3
Insurance
41,183
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,31,332.3
EMI@17,869/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,990
RTO
54,809.3
Insurance
42,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,138.3
EMI@18,939/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus

₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,990
RTO
55,299.3
Insurance
43,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,88,886.3
EMI@19,106/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA iCNG

₹9.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,28,990
RTO
58,029.3
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,32,051.3
EMI@20,033/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus CNG

₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,31,990
RTO
58,239.3
Insurance
44,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,35,371.3
EMI@20,105/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX iCNG

₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,990
RTO
61,389.3
Insurance
46,298
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,85,177.3
EMI@21,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus iCNG

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,83,990
RTO
61,879.3
Insurance
46,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,925.3
EMI@21,342/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
+1
TigorvsAura
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
+1
TigorvsDzire
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
TigorvsXpres

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