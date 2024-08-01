Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Amaze S 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Amaze S 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 8.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 Petrol MT is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: i-VTEC Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 420 litres Mileage of S 1.2 Petrol MT is 18.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less