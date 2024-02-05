What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze in Bangalore? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT is priced on the road at Rs 8,67,953 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Amaze in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT in Bangalore is Rs 1,14,113.

What will be the Insurance charges for Honda Amaze in Bangalore? The Honda Amaze E 1.2 Petrol MT's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 37,440.

What is the detailed breakup of Honda Amaze in Bangalore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Honda Amaze in Bangalore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,15,900, RTO - Rs. 1,14,113, Insurance - Rs. 37,440, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Honda Amaze in ##cityName## as Rs. 8,67,953 .

What is the on-road price of Honda Amaze Top Model? Top model of Honda Amaze is Honda 1.5 VX CVT Diesel and the on road price in Bangalore is Rs. 10,80,129.

What is the on road price of Honda Amaze? Honda Amaze on-road price in Bangalore starts at Rs. 8,67,953 and goes up to Rs. 10,80,129. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.