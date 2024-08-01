Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Amaze Elite Edition CVT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Amaze Elite Edition CVT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Elite Edition CVT is 35 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: i-VTEC Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 420 litres Mileage of Elite Edition CVT is 18.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less