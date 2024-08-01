Saved Articles

Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT

3.5 out of 5
Honda Amaze Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT Latest Updates

Amaze is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT in Delhi is Rs. 9.93 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: i-VTEC
  • Max Torque: 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
  • BootSpace: 420 litres
    Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT Price

    S 1.2 Petrol CVT
    ₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,73,500
    RTO
    73,145
    Insurance
    46,170
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,93,315
    EMI@21,350/mo
    Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    i-VTEC
    Driving Range
    641 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut, Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam, Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2470 mm
    Height
    1498 mm
    Width
    1695 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    420 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Delhi
    On Honda Amaze :-Cash discount up to Rs. 30,000OR ...
    Applicable on amazes-12-petrol-cvt & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol CVT EMI
    EMI19,215 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,93,983
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,93,983
    Interest Amount
    2,58,928
    Payable Amount
    11,52,911

    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹8.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,15,900
    RTO
    59,113
    Insurance
    40,370
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,15,883
    EMI@17,537/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    58 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    S 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VX 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Elite Edition MT
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
    ₹11.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Elite Edition CVT
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
