Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XZA Plus iCNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XZA Plus iCNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Plus iCNG is 70 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: Bi Fuel Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres ...Read MoreRead Less