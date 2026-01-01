|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|20.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Tigor XZA Plus, equipped with a Revotron 1.2 L and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tigor deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tigor XZA Plus is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.
The Tigor XZA Plus is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 84 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.
In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.26 Lakhs - 9.36 Lakhs.
The Tigor XZA Plus has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.