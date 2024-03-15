Saved Articles

Tata Tigor XZA iCNG

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
9.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionBoth
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XZA iCNG Latest Updates

Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XZA iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA

  • Engine Type: Bi Fuel
  • Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Tigor XZA iCNG Price

    XZA iCNG
    ₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,84,900
    RTO
    65,094
    Insurance
    46,590
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,97,084
    EMI@21,431/mo
    Tata Tigor XZA iCNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Bi Fuel
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Length
    3993 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tigor XZA iCNG EMI
    EMI19,288 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,97,375
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,97,375
    Interest Amount
    2,59,910
    Payable Amount
    11,57,285

