Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XZA iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XZA iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA iCNG is 70 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Fuel Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: Bi Fuel Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres ...Read MoreRead Less