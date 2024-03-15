Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Tata Tigor XM CNG

3.5 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
3.5 out of 5
8.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage26.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XM CNG Latest Updates

Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XM CNG in Delhi is Rs. 8.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM

  • Engine Type: Bi Fuel
  • Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres
    • Mileage of XM CNG is 26.4 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tigor XM CNG Price

    XM CNG
    ₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,74,900
    RTO
    55,494
    Insurance
    42,541
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,73,435
    EMI@18,774/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Tigor XM CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Bi Fuel
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Driving Range
    1584 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    26.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70 litres
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    3993 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1092 kg
    Width
    1677 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Light Grey and Slate
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Tata Tigor XM CNG EMI
    EMI16,896 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,86,091
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,86,091
    Interest Amount
    2,27,679
    Payable Amount
    10,13,770

    Tata Tigor other Variants

    XE
    ₹7.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,29,900
    RTO
    53,093
    Insurance
    37,205
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,20,698
    EMI@15,491/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    5 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    XM
    ₹7.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus
    ₹8.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ
    ₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XMA
    ₹8.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ CNG
    ₹8.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA Plus
    ₹8.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA iCNG
    ₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZA Plus iCNG
    ₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Tigor Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG

    6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tigor vs Dzire
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura S 1.2 CNG

    6.44 - 9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tigor vs Aura
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze S 1.2 Petrol MT

    7.16 - 9.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tigor vs Amaze

    Popular Compact Sedan Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Dzire Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    6.44 - 9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aura Price in Delhi
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    7.16 - 9.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Amaze Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Compact Sedan Cars

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Nissan Qashqai

    Nissan Qashqai

    25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details