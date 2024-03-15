Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XM CNG in Delhi is Rs. 8.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 11 variants. The price of Tigor XM CNG in Delhi is Rs. 8.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM CNG is 70 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Bi Fuel Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres Mileage of XM CNG is 26.4 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less