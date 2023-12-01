Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XZ Plus in Delhi is Rs. 8.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XZ Plus in Delhi is Rs. 8.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 419 Mileage of XZ Plus is 20.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less