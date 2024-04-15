Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire VXi in Delhi is Rs. 8.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire VXi in Delhi is Rs. 8.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 378 Mileage of VXi is 23.26 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less