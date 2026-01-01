|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|24.79 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Dzire VXI, equipped with a Z12E and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dzire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.79 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dzire VXI is available in 6 colour options: Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Gallant Red, Magma Grey, Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Arctic White.
The Dzire VXI is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of torque.
In the Dzire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 8.54 Lakhs.
The Dzire VXI has Heater, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.