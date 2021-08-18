|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|1.2L DualJet
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|651
|860.62
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.6
|23.26
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|90 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,11,348
|₹6,80,137
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,32,000
|₹5,98,000
|RTO
|₹50,540
|₹30,629
|Insurance
|₹28,308
|₹29,667
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹10,123
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,289
|₹14,379
Honda Amaze came into existence back in 2013 with an aim to address the needs of customers in the segment smaller than Honda's best-seller ‘City’ sedan. In fact, it did ‘amaze’ Indian customers with its wow affordability factor and light on pocket maintenance, but was still miles behind the segment leader in terms of o...Read More