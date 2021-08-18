HT Auto
Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.2L DualJet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
651860.62
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.623.26
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,3486,80,137
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,0005,98,000
RTO
50,54030,629
Insurance
28,30829,667
Accessories Charges
010,123
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28914,379
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

Honda Amaze came into existence back in 2013 with an aim to address the needs of customers in the segment smaller than Honda's best-seller ‘City’ sedan. In fact, it did ‘amaze’ Indian customers with its wow affordability factor and light on pocket maintenance, but was still miles behind the segment leader in terms of o...

2021 Honda Amaze facelift test drive review: Minor updates, major ambitions
