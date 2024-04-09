Maruti bolsters production, new line at Manesar to take take output to 9 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has ramped up its production capabilities with the addition of a new assembly line at its Manesar plant. The new assembly line, added to the existing Plant-A at the Manesar facility, has boosted the plant's total capacity to nine lakh units per year. This move comes as part of Maruti Suzuki's strategy to meet the increasing demand for its vehicles and further strengthen its position in the market.

The new assembly line has the capacity to manufacture 100,000 or one lakh units per annum and has already started rolling out vehicles. The first model to be produced on this line was the Ertiga MPV. Since its inception in 2007, the Manesar facility has contributed significantly to Maruti Suzuki's production milestones, with over 95 lakh units produced cumulatively. Other models produced here include Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki looks to double its annual output

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed the company's aim to nearly double its capacity to four million or forty lakh vehicles per annum over the next seven to eight years. He emphasised that the addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a crucial step towards achieving this ambitious goal. The increased capacity will not only allow Maruti Suzuki to serve its customers faster but also enhance its overall manufacturing capability to up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.

Takeuchi explained that the new assembly line at the Manesar plant incorporates advanced technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity, and enhance traceability. This strategic investment is aimed at further improving the efficiency and competitiveness of Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing operations.

Maruti Suzuki recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the three crore mark in terms of cumulative production since its inception in December 1983. The company's production milestone was achieved from its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and Hansalpur (Gujarat). Maruti Suzuki has emerged as the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this milestone, achieving it in just 40 years and four months.

The company's journey to success began with the production of its iconic M800, which quickly became a symbol of the Indian automotive industry's growth. Maruti Suzuki reached the 10 lakh production mark in 1994, followed by the one crore mark in 2005 and the two crore mark in 2018. The addition of the new assembly line at the Manesar plant is a testament to Maruti Suzuki's commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the automotive sector.

