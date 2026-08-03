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MARUTI SUZUKI Celerio

₹4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced between Rs. 4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in 8 variants - LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, VXi CNG, ZXi AMT, ZXi Plus, ZXi Plus AMT.

What are the Maruti Suzuki Celerio colour options?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in seven colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Caffeine Brown, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Bluish Black, Metallic Speedy Blue.

What is the ground clearance of Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in both petrol and cng engine options, comes with 998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio rivals are Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Tiago.

What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a mileage of 24.97 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    24.97-34.43 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    56 - 66 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    313 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    82 - 89 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    825 kg
View All Celerio SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Videos

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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio price starts at ₹ 4.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio's top variant is ZXi Plus AMT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
Celerio LXi
₹4.7 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Celerio VXi
₹5.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Celerio VXi AMT
₹5.61 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
July saw record passenger vehicle sales due to GST cuts, lower repo rates, and income tax relief, boosting demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki India achieved record sales in July 2026, with domestic sales exceeding 200,000 units and significant growth in compact cars and SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit fell 9% despite strong sales, marking a second consecutive quarterly decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki is shifting focus to premium features to regain market share lost to rivals offering luxury amenities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged nearly 25% in June, driven by major automakers despite geopolitical and economic challenges. Key factors included GST benefits, income tax relief, and RBI rate cuts boosting consumer purchasing power.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Celerio comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio image
Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9725
90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
1/5
-335 litres3655 mm1620 mm1675 mm4.7 metresCelerioVSWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 imageRs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2622
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metresCelerioVSAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso imageRs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metresCelerioVSS-Presso
Renault KwidRenault Kwid imageRs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.77
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-CelerioVSKwid
Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis imageRs. 5.35 LakhsOnwards
4.216
82 bhp113 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm260 litres3700 mm1690 mm1595 mm4.7CelerioVSIgnis

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Expert Review

Did you know that Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in 2014? Did you know that Maruti has sold nearly six lakh units of Celerio in the past seven years? Did you know that despite being a prolific seller, Celerio is still not the top sales chart buster from Maruti? Well, when a car has siblings like the Alto, WagonR, Swift and Dzire, there has to be enough - and constant  - family pressure to perform and perform better. Say hello then to the all-new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, a car that builds on its own strengths while trying to find a newer connect with a younger audience.

(Also see pics | 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio builds on its own strengths)

To check out the 2021 Celerio from Maruti Suzuki, I landed once again in the pleasant climes of Udaipur. And with the calming November sun shining on the both the car and the driver, it was time to put the latest from Maruti to an extensive test sched. Here's the complete takeway:

Maruti Celerio: Let the looks not distract

The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki resembles younger sibling Alto from the front angle. Agree?
The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki resembles younger sibling Alto from the front angle. Agree?

As much as I keep repeating that looks are subjective and beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, it is important to note that the exterior profile of the new Celerio is likely to invite very contrasting opinions. It is definitely younger in terms of visual cues from all angles but as veterans would perhaps say, youthful may not always mean outright beautiful.

The outgoing Celerio had a mature, calm, conventional design from all sides and angles. It wasn't flashy, not by any standards. And yet, it looked like a practical option, visually speaking. The latest Celerio changes all of that courtesy its 3D sculpted design which is eager, too eager perhaps.

The latest Celerio from Maruti Suzuki gets two new colour options in the form of Blue and Red. The other options are White, Silver, Grey and Brown.
The latest Celerio from Maruti Suzuki gets two new colour options in the form of Blue and Red. The other options are White, Silver, Grey and Brown.

The car is now very, very rounded with a curvaceous bonnet and tail gate. There is a new front grille which is similar to what is seen on the new Swift launched earlier this year. There is a minor tweak to the way the head light units have been incorporated while the front bumper - complete with the fog light casing - has also been reworked. Oh, and there is a slight dash of chrome on the grille as well.

Slide over to the side and the new Celerio now stands on 15-inch wheels which sport very sporty black alloys. The circular wheel arches are topped by circular character lines while there are more of these in straight lines on the side. The body-coloured side mirrors can be operated electronically while there is keyless entry feature too. Getting in and our of the car promises to be easier now because of a) a good ground clearance and b) all four doors now open slightly wider.

The compact hatchback visual cues of the new Celerio is most evident from its side profile. Did anyone say Ignis?
The compact hatchback visual cues of the new Celerio is most evident from its side profile. Did anyone say Ignis?

The windows remain quite large to let elements enter freely while there is a tinge of downward swoop of the roofline as it merges into the rear profile. Over at the rear, the tail light design has been reworked and so has the rear fender. While the profile still is quite conventional, complete with the Celerio lettering and Suzuki logo, the trunk door width seems to have been reduced which could be a problem if loading heavy suitcases. The lifting angle too remains rather high but the good, no great, news is that the boot space itself has now gone up to 313 litres. There's more than adequate space for a small family on a long trip - one large suitcase, one medium bag and two laptop bags.  And just in case one wants even more space, the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio. Perfect!

The 2021 Celerio has a conventional rear visual profile.
The 2021 Celerio has a conventional rear visual profile.
Maruti Celerio: Cabin cuts and style

Special thoughts to  little things make the cabin of the new Celerio a refreshing place to be in. While I have already touched upon the wider opening doors for easier in and out of the vehicle, the drive and ride height is also quite impressive considering this is still  a compact hatchback. But more on that down below because even when sitting idle, there's much update that is pleasing inside the Celerio.

Take the dashboard layout for instance. Sharp lines and deep crevices on a black canvas is a sure-shot way of highlighting that you are inside the new and not the previous Maruti Celerio. Then there is the seven-inch infotainment screen on the top-end variant which is bright, vivid, responsive to touch and positioned well enough to cut our most reflections. The system itself isn't unique to Celerio and is the same as the one on newer-generation Maruti cars, an HQ for music, apps and even navigation. It supports wired connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the phone getting a dedicated slot for storage.

There are also storage options near the re-designed gear lever, a 12V charging point, physical dials for HVAC controls and contemporary vents - circular at the sides and vertically-oriented in the middle.

A look at the cabin layout of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
A look at the cabin layout of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

 

There are also dedicated buttons under the main display and vents for front window operation, parking lights,  and locking and unlocking the doors. The buttons for the rear window operation are located next to the handbrake. Personally, I prefer door-mounted window controls but this is a minor adjustment I am ready to adapt to.

No need to adapt to the large instrument cluster which is semi digital. It puts out information pertaining to instantaneous fuel consumption, trip details and the likes in clear numeric font.

As for the level of comfort and refinement, the Celerio does well for a Maruti and has well-cushioned seats for all, a decent level of noise insulation and hard plastics that, well, may be hard but don't exactly appear cheap.

Move over to the rear and there's plenty of space - considering the overall dimension of the vehicle, for two passengers while a third may not grumble much either apart from complaining about the limited feet space. A minor hump on the floor bed is a bit of a restriction for the rear passenger but at least the center console is quite far ahead. Shoulder room for three is adequate and so is the knee room and head height. The angle of the back seats are also satisfactory but under-thigh support is woefully inadequate on all seats - front and back.

Rear seats inside the new Celerio are quite comfortable but the lack of under-thigh support is quite clear here.
Rear seats inside the new Celerio are quite comfortable but the lack of under-thigh support is quite clear here.

Among things I would have liked but the Celerio skips are rear charging sockets or points, rear-seat armrest and while this is a small car, I have a feeling rear AC vents could have upped the comfort factor. Not that I turned on the AC even once under the November sun.

Maruti Celerio: Peppy drive trait retained

At the core of the Celerio is the next generation K-Series petrol engine and the company claims much work has gone into it to help the car build on its peppy nature while offering even better fuel efficiency. How much? Well, the ARAI-certified figure stands at 26.68 kmpl.

While there is a whole lot of mechanical jargon that would go into explaining how the new Celerio is able to extract as much from every litre of petrol, the fact that the new Celerio gets segment-first idle start-stop helps. And it is on point, especially in the minor traffic that I found on the way out from the main city of Udaipur and onto open highways.

The Celerio continues to offer a spirited drive - whether within city limits or out on open highway stretches.
The Celerio continues to offer a spirited drive - whether within city limits or out on open highway stretches.

Throughout the hunt for even more scenic spots out of Udaipur and on the national highway, it was amply clear that this car is typically Maruti in the truest sense - agile, eager and capable of balancing its nature between city traffic and on open stretches.

First up was the variant with AGS transmission and for anyone who has driven any Maruti with it, it is a drive down familiar territory - practical in city, steady on highways, struggle uphill. That last bit is, in fact, my only persisting grouch as the 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol motor needs some degree of skill to make its way up on steeper climbs. I had to repeatedly switch to manual mode and downshift to get the required thrust to negotiate the next bend. This was more noticeable especially because the transmission mostly fared well on the flat stretches just before the climb on Rayta hills. The numbers were ticked off near instantly and barring the occasional kickback, there was a clean sweep towards the 100 kmph mark.

The Celerio has spunk and the AGS transmission fares reasonably well when pushing the car. This despite the engine grunt being quite audible.
The Celerio has spunk and the AGS transmission fares reasonably well when pushing the car. This despite the engine grunt being quite audible.

I would still recommend the Celerio with AGS if mountain drives are going to be very occasional escapades because within city limits, its pros completely outweigh the cons. But if you want complete control, there is always the five-speed manual transmission for the taking.

Slick, the Celerio MT gets a move along well and is ably helped by a featherlight steering wheel that is a breeze to swing - one way or another - within city limnits. And beyond, there may not be any feedback whatsoever but the aforementioned spirit of the engine will tick off milestones like a no one's business even if there is some engine grunt that filters into the cabin when the car is being pushed. NVH and road noise levels are, however, kept well in check.

On the flipside, the suspension on the Celerio could have been a tad softer because on less than perfect roads, there is a fair bit of jitter that continues to creep in. Other than this though, there is no complaining.

Maruti Celerio: Verdict

The Celerio is a safe buy, a practical purchase, a reliable option. It has always been and promises to remain so for years to come. 

There is a clear attempt to give the new Celerio a youthful appeal which may or may not come off in terms of exterior looks but just in case the design isn't exactly to your liking, Maruti has ensured there's much more on offer to woo and wow.

The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.

An updated cabin is a jump in the right direction, a feature-list upgrade is great and there's more space for both you and your luggage. Add to all of this that this car has a frugal engine with AGS option and the Celerio could indeed challenge not just its direct rivals but its siblings in Maruti camp too.

 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Images

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Colours

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Metallic Glistening Grey
Solid Fire Red
Pearl Arctic White
Pearl Caffeine Brown
Metallic Silky Silver
Pearl Bluish Black
Metallic Speedy Blue
Metallic glistening grey

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
CeleriovsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
CeleriovsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
CeleriovsS-Presso
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
CeleriovsKwid
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
CeleriovsIgnis
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
CeleriovsTiago

Maruti Suzuki Celerio User Reviews & Ratings

4.9Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.4Safety
4.8Design
5Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Maruti Suzuki Celerio for its impressive mileage, affordability, and practicality as a family car, though some note shortcomings in seat comfort and interior refinement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel economy
  • check circle iconAffordable pricing
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconEasy to park
  • check circle iconReliable performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSeat comfort could be improved
  • warning iconPower window button placement issues
  • warning iconLess refined interiors
  • warning iconNot the best for driving experience
  • warning iconLimited premium features

User Reviews

Celerio – A Perfect Pick for Daily Drives
Overall, it is good and value for money. An excellent family car with awesome mileage. The Maruti Celerio is a good choice — fuel-efficient and reliable.
By: Surajit Basu (Dec 11, 2025)
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Best car in world
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a budget-friendly yet premium car that offers excellent value. It stands out with its impressive mileage and low upkeep expenses, making it the nation's favorite choice.
By: Raj Malhotra (Sept 28, 2025)
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Maruti number 1 choice
On all parameters my celerio is 10/10 because since purchased three years back, I hadn't faced any problem in service or driving related issues.
By: Tharvinder Singh Pahuja (Jul 22, 2025)
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Mileage friendly family car
The Celerio ZXi is a no-nonsense, highly practical, and extremely fuel-efficient hatchback that excels as a city car. While it may not offer the most refined driving experience or premium interiors, it shines in terms of affordability, fuel economy, and ease of use. It’s a perfect choice for first-time car owners looking for a reliable and budget-friendly vehicle. A sensible and smart buy for daily commuting.
By: Astha Rawat (Jul 21, 2025)
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Best car in city
Great mileage and pickup. Very easy to park even in small spaces. Low maintenance and all spare parts are easily available anywhere in India
By: Shrinivas barve (Jul 8, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Related News

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Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
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21 Apr 2026
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13 May 2025
The all-new 2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has become one of the most affordable cars to feature 6 airbags.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The popular small hatchback now comes with added safety but at what cost?
12 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hiked, Ola Roadster X's ambition in India…
11 Feb 2025
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 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Related News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications and Features

Max Power56-66 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque82-89 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage24.97 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Celerio specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Celerio's petrol variant is 25.24 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
LXi
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
25.24 kmpl

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