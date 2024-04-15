Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio VXi in Delhi is Rs. 5.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is 35Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio VXi in Delhi is Rs. 5.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: K10B
Max Torque: 90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
BootSpace: 235
Mileage of VXi is 21.63 kmpl.