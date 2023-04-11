Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars

AMaruti Suzuki has hiked prices of six of its models. From this month onwards, prices of popular hatchbacks like Swift, Celerio and WagonR, as well as other models like Dzire, Ciaz and XL6 have been increased by up to ₹15,000. The minimum hike in price on these Maruti Suzuki models is by ₹1,500. The new prices are effective from April. Here is a quick look at how much one needs to pay to drive home any of these six models after the price hike.

The biggest price hike implemented on these Maruti Suzuki cars has been for the three-row XL6 MPV. Launched last year, the new generation XL6 is now costlier by ₹15,000. After the increase in price, the XL6 will come at a starting price of ₹11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The WagonR, one of Maruti's best-selling models in India, has received the smallest hike among the six cars. The hatchback will be expensive by up to ₹1,500 and will come at a revised starting price of ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the top-end variant of the WagonR will go up to ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has also received similar price hike. After the ₹1,500 increase in price, the Celerio hatchback will come at a starting price of ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant. The top-end ZXi+ AMT variant will come at a price of ₹7.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among other hatchbacks, Maruti has increased the price of Swift by up to ₹5,000. The Swift, one of Maruti's best-selling models in India, will now come at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

The Ciaz, which rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna among others in the compact sedan segment, has seen its price go up by ₹11,000. The Sigma and Alpha trim models of the sedan has received a price hike of ₹10,500 each. The Delta trim has received price hike of ₹6,500 each while the Zeta trim models of the Ciaz have become expensive by ₹11,000.

The Dzire, India's best-selling sedan which rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura among others, has received a price hike of up to ₹7,500. The sub-compact sedan will now come at a starting price of ₹6.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: