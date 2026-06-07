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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Tiago
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl-
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2 NA Revotron
Driving Range
757 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 80 R13
Length
3695 mm3813 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
2435 mm2400 mm
Height
1555 mm1535 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg-
Width
1655 mm1684 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
313 litres447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres35 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront & Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9455,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0004,69,990
RTO
27,39026,300
Insurance
27,05531,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30311,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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