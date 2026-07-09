In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Kwid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Kwid
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3