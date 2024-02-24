Renault Kwid EV-based Dacia Spring EV: 5 top highlights

Dacia recently unveiled the Spring EV in the global market. It will also spawn an electric version of Kwid from Renault in the future. The manufacturer has made several changes to the exterior, interior and powertrain as well. Here are some of the top highlights of the Renault Kwid EV.

Renault Kwid EV: Exterior

The exterior has been heavily redesigned and it is now inspired by the new-gen Duster which will go on sale in the Indian market later this year. However, the overall silhouette has been retained. In the front, there is a new set of headlamps and tail lamps. The bumpers look rugged and there are chunky wheel arches along with a new set of wheels on the sides.

Renault Kwid EV: Interior

Then there is the interior which is also new. It has a new multi-function steering wheel along with twin digital displays, there is one for the instrument cluster while the other one is the infotainment system. The climate control system has been redesigned and there are USB Type-C charging ports. The gear lever is a small and stubby unit, mounted behind the cup holders.

Renault Kwid EV: Powertrain

In the global market, the electric hatchback will be offered with a 26.8 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range figure of 220 km. The electric motor is capable of producing 45 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 100 Nm. There will also be regeneration on offer that can be activated by shifting the car into ‘B’ mode.

Renault Kwid EV: Charging

The battery pack can be charged at home using a 7 kW AC charger that takes 11 hours to charge from 20 per cent to 100 per cent whereas a 7 kW wall box charger takes 4 hours. Then there is a 30 kW DC charger that can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

Renault Kwid EV: India launch

Renault has already announced a new affordable electric vehicle for the Indian market. It is expected to arrive sometime next year. There is a big possibility that Renault will launch the new Kwid EV in the Indian market using some locally assembled parts.

