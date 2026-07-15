Renault Duster Key Specs
- Engine999 - 1333 cc
- Mileage13-15 kmpl
- Power99 - 161 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space1789 litres
- Max Torque166 - 280 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The mid-size SUV segment in India was practically defined by the original Renault Duster. Now, the iconic nameplate makes a grand return in 2026. Combining its legendary ruggedness with cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Renault Duster is ready to challenge modern mid-size SUVs. Designed to satisfy both highway cruisers and off-road adventurers, this SUV brings a perfect blend of high ground clearance, aggressive styling, and multiple turbocharged engine options to the market.
Renault has positioned the 2026 Duster aggressively to disrupt the competitive mid-size SUV space. The vehicle's ex-showroom prices range from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹18.71 lakh. Below is a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise pricing:
|Variant
|Engine & Transmission Options
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Duster Authentic (Base)
|1.0L Turbo Petrol (Manual)
|₹10.49 Lakhs
|Duster Evolution
|1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT)
|₹11.69 Lakhs – ₹14.49 Lakhs
|Duster Adventure Edition
|1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT)
|₹12.99 Lakhs – ₹15.39 Lakhs
|Duster Techno
|1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT)
|₹13.49 Lakhs – ₹16.09 Lakhs
|Duster Techno Plus
|1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT)
|₹15.29 Lakhs – ₹16.89 Lakhs
|Duster Iconic (Top-spec)
|1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT)
|₹16.99 Lakhs – ₹18.71 Lakhs
The 2026 Renault Duster lineup offers turbocharged engines as standard, providing responsive performance both in daily city commutes and on open highways.
True to its heritage, the 2026 Duster is built to handle rough terrain with ease. It features segment-leading physical dimensions and off-roading architecture.
Expert Take on Versatility:
The inclusion of roof bars with a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg makes the 2026 Duster highly versatile for camping gear and luggage carriers, catering directly to outdoor adventurers.
Step inside the 2026 Duster, and you are welcomed by a modern, digital-first cabin that does not compromise on utility.
Renault has left no stone unturned when it comes to vehicle safety. The 2026 Duster boasts a highly rigid body shell and top-tier safety credentials.
|Parameter
|Specification Details
|Engine Displacement
|999 cc to 1333 cc (1.8L Strong Hybrid upcoming)
|Fuel Type
|Petrol / Petrol-Hybrid
|Claimed Mileage (ARAI)
|17.75 kmpl (Manual) to 18.45 kmpl (Automatic)
|Drivetrain
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) with Differential Lock
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 Liters
|Warranty Package
|Up to 7 years or 1,50,000 km under the Renault Forever Program
The 2026 Renault Duster is an incredibly competent mid-size SUV that recaptures the magic of its predecessor while introducing necessary safety, performance, and modern technology. With competitive pricing starting at ₹10.49 lakh, a stellar 5-star safety record, and rugged aesthetics, it represents an outstanding value proposition in India's highly competitive SUV market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Renault Duster
|Rs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
|160 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|212 mm
|1789 L (rear seats folded)
|4343 mm
|1815 mm
|1701 mm
|-
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|DusterVSHector
|Volkswagen Taigun
|Rs. 11 LakhsOnwards
|148bhp
|250Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|385 Litres
|4221 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.05 m
|DusterVSTaigun
|Skoda Kushaq
|Rs. 10.69 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|188 mm
|491 litres
|4225 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.3 metres
|DusterVSKushaq
|Nissan Tekton
|Rs. 10.49 LakhsOnwards
|161 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|212 mm
|700 L
|4349 mm
|1815 mm
|1674 mm
|-
|DusterVSTekton
|Mahindra Thar
|Rs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|600 litres
|3985 mm
|1820 mm
|1844 mm
|-
|DusterVSThar
The Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to be the volume seller in India. But can a three-cylinder engine comfortably move an SUV of this size? And more importantly, what kind of fuel economy can you expect in the real world?
On paper, the numbers may not seem particularly exciting. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol produces 98 hp and 166 Nm of torque, which is significantly lower than the 160 hp and 280 Nm offered by the larger 1.3-litre turbo engine. Naturally, anyone stepping out of the bigger engine into this one will immediately notice the drop in performance. However, viewed independently, the 1.0-litre engine never feels underpowered.
The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate. On highways, though, the story changes slightly. In-gear acceleration requires a little more patience, and overtaking slower vehicles often needs a downshift. It isn't slow, but it certainly prefers a relaxed driving style over an enthusiastic one.
Despite being a three-cylinder engine, refinement levels are quite impressive. Yes, there is the typical three-cylinder vibration and engine note at idle, and you can feel some of it if you push the engine hard. But once the car gathers speed, the engine settles into a smooth rhythm and feels remarkably refined.
Renault has also made changes to this engine compared to the one used in the Kiger, helping it better suit the Duster's larger dimensions and driving characteristics. The engine's personality is calm and relaxed rather than sporty. At highway speeds of around 80-90 kmph, it cruises comfortably while spinning at just over 2,500 rpm.
The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise. The throws, however, are slightly long and spaced apart, requiring a little time to get used to. One aspect that could divide opinions is the clutch pedal travel, which feels longer than expected. Taller drivers may not notice it much, but shorter drivers could find repeated clutch operation tiring in heavy city traffic.
Beyond the powertrain, the Duster continues to impress with its ride quality. Broken roads and uneven surfaces are absorbed effortlessly, and the SUV maintains its composed character that has always been one of its biggest strengths.
For the test, the Duster's fuel tank was filled to the brim before setting off from the outskirts of Gurugram towards Neemrana Fort. The total distance covered during the test was 172 km. Once the journey was complete, the tank was filled again to calculate the exact fuel consumed.
The Duster used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire run, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl. Considering Renault claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.4 kmpl, the result is quite impressive. Since most of our drive consisted of open highways, city driving is likely to return slightly lower figures.
If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more. But if your driving consists mostly of daily city commutes with occasional highway trips, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes a strong case for itself.
It is refined, easy to drive, reasonably efficient and delivers enough performance for everyday use. For those looking for a comfortable family SUV with decent performance and impressive efficiency, the Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol could well be the sweet spot in the range.
Renault Duster is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the modern design and ruggedness of the Renault Duster, with remarkable driving dynamics and safety features. However, some find the cabin materials lacking and the fuel efficiency less than ideal.
|Max Power
|99-161 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|166-280 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|13 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999-1333 cc
|Sunroof
|Panoramic Sunroof
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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