The mid-size SUV segment in India was practically defined by the original Renault Duster. Now, the iconic nameplate makes a grand return in 2026. Combining its legendary ruggedness with cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Renault Duster is ready to challenge modern mid-size SUVs. Designed to satisfy both highway cruisers and off-road adventurers, this SUV brings a perfect blend of high ground clearance, aggressive styling, and multiple turbocharged engine options to the market.

2026 Renault Duster Price in India and Key Variants

Renault has positioned the 2026 Duster aggressively to disrupt the competitive mid-size SUV space. The vehicle's ex-showroom prices range from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹18.71 lakh. Below is a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise pricing:

Variant Engine & Transmission Options Price (Ex-Showroom) Duster Authentic (Base) 1.0L Turbo Petrol (Manual) ₹ 10.49 Lakhs Duster Evolution 1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) ₹ 11.69 Lakhs – ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Duster Adventure Edition 1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) ₹ 12.99 Lakhs – ₹ 15.39 Lakhs Duster Techno 1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) ₹ 13.49 Lakhs – ₹ 16.09 Lakhs Duster Techno Plus 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) ₹ 15.29 Lakhs – ₹ 16.89 Lakhs Duster Iconic (Top-spec) 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) ₹ 16.99 Lakhs – ₹ 18.71 Lakhs

Engine Options, Performance, and Mileage

The 2026 Renault Duster lineup offers turbocharged engines as standard, providing responsive performance both in daily city commutes and on open highways.

1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol (TCe 100)

Displacement: 999 cc

999 cc Max Power: 99 bhp

99 bhp Max Torque: 166 Nm

166 Nm Transmission: 6-speed Manual

6-speed Manual Drivability: Tuned to deliver smooth and linear power, making it incredibly easy to drive in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. It offers a real-world fuel economy of up to 17.7 kmpl.

1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol (TCe 160)

Displacement: 1333 cc

1333 cc Max Power: 160 bhp

160 bhp Max Torque: 280 Nm

280 Nm Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual or 6-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Paddle Shifters.

6-speed Manual or 6-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Paddle Shifters. Drivability: This powertrain is engineered for performance enthusiasts. It pulls away effortlessly from a standstill and offers impressive top-end performance on highways.

1.8-Litre Petrol-Hybrid (Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160)

Upcoming Variant: Set to launch by the end of 2026.

Set to launch by the end of 2026. Max Power: 163 bhp

163 bhp Max Torque: 172 Nm

172 Nm Key Feature: Mated to an 8-speed DCT and paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack, allowing for pure EV-mode driving in low-speed city environments for exceptional fuel savings.

Dimensions and Off-Road Capability

True to its heritage, the 2026 Duster is built to handle rough terrain with ease. It features segment-leading physical dimensions and off-roading architecture.

Length: 4,343 mm

4,343 mm Width: 1,815 mm

1,815 mm Height: 1,701 mm

1,701 mm Wheelbase: 2,657 mm

2,657 mm Ground Clearance: A massive 212 mm prevents the underbody from scraping over tall obstacles.

A massive prevents the underbody from scraping over tall obstacles. Approach Angle: 26.9 degrees

26.9 degrees Departure Angle: 34.7 degrees

34.7 degrees Boot Space: 518 litres of storage space, which expands up to 1,789 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Expert Take on Versatility:

The inclusion of roof bars with a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg makes the 2026 Duster highly versatile for camping gear and luggage carriers, catering directly to outdoor adventurers.

Premium Cabin, Comfort, and Technology

Step inside the 2026 Duster, and you are welcomed by a modern, digital-first cabin that does not compromise on utility.

Dual openR Screens: The dashboard features a 10.25-inch TFT digital driver display with map replication alongside a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia touchscreen running Google built-in.

The dashboard features a 10.25-inch TFT digital driver display with map replication alongside a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia touchscreen running Google built-in. Luxury & Seating Comfort: High-end trims offer 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with manual lumbar support and a front ventilation function to keep occupants cool in hot weather.

High-end trims offer 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with manual lumbar support and a front ventilation function to keep occupants cool in hot weather. Premium Conveniences: Dual-zone automatic climate control, an electric panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier with an AQI display, and a 360-degree parking camera make every drive comfortable and hassle-free.

Dual-zone automatic climate control, an electric panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier with an AQI display, and a 360-degree parking camera make every drive comfortable and hassle-free. My Renault App Connectivity: Offers smart features like remote lock/unlock, remote pre-conditioning (turning the AC on/off), real-time tyre pressure monitoring, and Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates.

Safety Standards and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Renault has left no stone unturned when it comes to vehicle safety. The 2026 Duster boasts a highly rigid body shell and top-tier safety credentials.

Crash Test Rating: Has secured a full 5-Star safety rating under Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring exceptionally well in both adult and child occupant protection categories.

Has secured a full under Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring exceptionally well in both adult and child occupant protection categories. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: Equipped with 17 ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Front and Side Park Assist, and Hill Descent Control.

Equipped with 17 ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Front and Side Park Assist, and Hill Descent Control. Standard Protection: Up to 6 airbags, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and emergency brake light flashing are standard across the range.

2026 Renault Duster Technical Specifications

Parameter Specification Details Engine Displacement 999 cc to 1333 cc (1.8L Strong Hybrid upcoming) Fuel Type Petrol / Petrol-Hybrid Claimed Mileage (ARAI) 17.75 kmpl (Manual) to 18.45 kmpl (Automatic) Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) with Differential Lock Fuel Tank Capacity 50 Liters Warranty Package Up to 7 years or 1,50,000 km under the Renault Forever Program

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust off-road capability with 212 mm ground clearance and excellent approach/departure angles.

Exceptional safety package with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating and 17 ADAS safety features.

Highly responsive 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine with slick manual and DCT gearbox choices.

A massive 518-litre boot space that makes it incredibly practical for long road trips.

Peace of mind with an industry-leading 7-year warranty package.

Cons

The base 1.0-litre engine prioritises city commuting and may feel underpowered for aggressive highway overtaking.

Lack of a diesel engine option may disappoint traditional long-distance buyers, though the upcoming 1.8L strong hybrid aims to fill that efficiency gap.

The Verdict: Is the 2026 Renault Duster Worth It?

The 2026 Renault Duster is an incredibly competent mid-size SUV that recaptures the magic of its predecessor while introducing necessary safety, performance, and modern technology. With competitive pricing starting at ₹10.49 lakh, a stellar 5-star safety record, and rugged aesthetics, it represents an outstanding value proposition in India's highly competitive SUV market.