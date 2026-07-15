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RENAULT Duster

₹10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.5
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The mid-size SUV segment in India was practically defined by the original Renault Duster. Now, the iconic nameplate makes a grand return in 2026. Combining its legendary ruggedness with cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Renault Duster is ready to challenge modern mid-size SUVs. Designed to satisfy both highway cruisers and off-road adventurers, this SUV brings a perfect blend of high ground clearance, aggressive styling, and multiple turbocharged engine options to the market.

2026 Renault Duster Price in India and Key Variants

Renault has positioned the 2026 Duster aggressively to disrupt the competitive mid-size SUV space. The vehicle's ex-showroom prices range from 10.49 lakh to 18.71 lakh. Below is a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise pricing:

VariantEngine & Transmission OptionsPrice (Ex-Showroom)
Duster Authentic (Base)1.0L Turbo Petrol (Manual) 10.49 Lakhs
Duster Evolution1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) 11.69 Lakhs – 14.49 Lakhs
Duster Adventure Edition1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) 12.99 Lakhs – 15.39 Lakhs
Duster Techno1.0L & 1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) 13.49 Lakhs – 16.09 Lakhs
Duster Techno Plus1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) 15.29 Lakhs – 16.89 Lakhs
Duster Iconic (Top-spec)1.3L Turbo Petrol (Manual / DCT) 16.99 Lakhs – 18.71 Lakhs

Engine Options, Performance, and Mileage

The 2026 Renault Duster lineup offers turbocharged engines as standard, providing responsive performance both in daily city commutes and on open highways.

1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol (TCe 100)

  • Displacement: 999 cc
  • Max Power: 99 bhp
  • Max Torque: 166 Nm
  • Transmission: 6-speed Manual
  • Drivability: Tuned to deliver smooth and linear power, making it incredibly easy to drive in bumper-to-bumper city traffic. It offers a real-world fuel economy of up to 17.7 kmpl.

1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol (TCe 160)

  • Displacement: 1333 cc
  • Max Power: 160 bhp
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm
  • Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual or 6-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) with Paddle Shifters.
  • Drivability: This powertrain is engineered for performance enthusiasts. It pulls away effortlessly from a standstill and offers impressive top-end performance on highways.

1.8-Litre Petrol-Hybrid (Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160)

  • Upcoming Variant: Set to launch by the end of 2026.
  • Max Power: 163 bhp
  • Max Torque: 172 Nm
  • Key Feature: Mated to an 8-speed DCT and paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack, allowing for pure EV-mode driving in low-speed city environments for exceptional fuel savings.

Dimensions and Off-Road Capability

True to its heritage, the 2026 Duster is built to handle rough terrain with ease. It features segment-leading physical dimensions and off-roading architecture.

  • Length: 4,343 mm
  • Width: 1,815 mm
  • Height: 1,701 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,657 mm
  • Ground Clearance: A massive 212 mm prevents the underbody from scraping over tall obstacles.
  • Approach Angle: 26.9 degrees
  • Departure Angle: 34.7 degrees
  • Boot Space: 518 litres of storage space, which expands up to 1,789 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Expert Take on Versatility:

The inclusion of roof bars with a load-bearing capacity of 50 kg makes the 2026 Duster highly versatile for camping gear and luggage carriers, catering directly to outdoor adventurers.

Premium Cabin, Comfort, and Technology

Step inside the 2026 Duster, and you are welcomed by a modern, digital-first cabin that does not compromise on utility.

  • Dual openR Screens: The dashboard features a 10.25-inch TFT digital driver display with map replication alongside a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia touchscreen running Google built-in.
  • Luxury & Seating Comfort: High-end trims offer 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with manual lumbar support and a front ventilation function to keep occupants cool in hot weather.
  • Premium Conveniences: Dual-zone automatic climate control, an electric panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier with an AQI display, and a 360-degree parking camera make every drive comfortable and hassle-free.
  • My Renault App Connectivity: Offers smart features like remote lock/unlock, remote pre-conditioning (turning the AC on/off), real-time tyre pressure monitoring, and Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates.

Safety Standards and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Renault has left no stone unturned when it comes to vehicle safety. The 2026 Duster boasts a highly rigid body shell and top-tier safety credentials.

  • Crash Test Rating: Has secured a full 5-Star safety rating under Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring exceptionally well in both adult and child occupant protection categories.
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: Equipped with 17 ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Front and Side Park Assist, and Hill Descent Control.
  • Standard Protection: Up to 6 airbags, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and emergency brake light flashing are standard across the range.

2026 Renault Duster Technical Specifications

ParameterSpecification Details
Engine Displacement999 cc to 1333 cc (1.8L Strong Hybrid upcoming)
Fuel TypePetrol / Petrol-Hybrid
Claimed Mileage (ARAI)17.75 kmpl (Manual) to 18.45 kmpl (Automatic)
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive (FWD) with Differential Lock
Fuel Tank Capacity50 Liters
Warranty PackageUp to 7 years or 1,50,000 km under the Renault Forever Program

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Robust off-road capability with 212 mm ground clearance and excellent approach/departure angles.
  • Exceptional safety package with a 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating and 17 ADAS safety features.
  • Highly responsive 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine with slick manual and DCT gearbox choices.
  • A massive 518-litre boot space that makes it incredibly practical for long road trips.
  • Peace of mind with an industry-leading 7-year warranty package.

Cons

  • The base 1.0-litre engine prioritises city commuting and may feel underpowered for aggressive highway overtaking.
  • Lack of a diesel engine option may disappoint traditional long-distance buyers, though the upcoming 1.8L strong hybrid aims to fill that efficiency gap.

The Verdict: Is the 2026 Renault Duster Worth It?

The 2026 Renault Duster is an incredibly competent mid-size SUV that recaptures the magic of its predecessor while introducing necessary safety, performance, and modern technology. With competitive pricing starting at 10.49 lakh, a stellar 5-star safety record, and rugged aesthetics, it represents an outstanding value proposition in India's highly competitive SUV market.

Renault Duster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1333 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13-15 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    99 - 161 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    1789 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    166 - 280 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Duster SpecsView specs icon

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Renault Duster Variants

Renault Duster price starts at ₹ 10.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Duster comes in 22 variants. Renault Duster's top variant is Iconic Launch Edition 1.3L Turbo Petrol Automatic (DCT).
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
22 Variants Available
Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Duster Evolution 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹11.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Duster Evolution 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT
₹12.99 Lakhs*
1333 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Duster Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 Jul 2026
Renault India launches Duster Adventure Edition, featuring exclusive design elements and three powertrain options, celebrating its adventurous legacy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
Horse Powertrain's $370 million investment in India aims to localize hybrid technology, enhancing Renault's manufacturing and boosting India's EV sector.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jun 2026
The Renault Duster offers engaging performance, while the Maruti Suzuki Victoris excels in fuel efficiency and comfort.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are affordable compact SUVs, while the Jeep Compass offers off-road capabilities and modern features.Read Full Story

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Renault Duster comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Renault Duster
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Renault Duster Expert Review

By: Ayush Arya
By: Ayush Arya
3
Performance
4
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

The Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to be the volume seller in India. But can a three-cylinder engine comfortably move an SUV of this size? And more importantly, what kind of fuel economy can you expect in the real world?

The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate
The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate

How Does The 1.0-litre Turbo Feel?

On paper, the numbers may not seem particularly exciting. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol produces 98 hp and 166 Nm of torque, which is significantly lower than the 160 hp and 280 Nm offered by the larger 1.3-litre turbo engine. Naturally, anyone stepping out of the bigger engine into this one will immediately notice the drop in performance. However, viewed independently, the 1.0-litre engine never feels underpowered.

The turbo starts working early, allowing the Duster to pull away from standstill without much effort. In city traffic the engine feels perfectly adequate. On highways, though, the story changes slightly. In-gear acceleration requires a little more patience, and overtaking slower vehicles often needs a downshift. It isn't slow, but it certainly prefers a relaxed driving style over an enthusiastic one.

The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise.
The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise.

Refinement Is A Pleasant Surprise

Despite being a three-cylinder engine, refinement levels are quite impressive. Yes, there is the typical three-cylinder vibration and engine note at idle, and you can feel some of it if you push the engine hard. But once the car gathers speed, the engine settles into a smooth rhythm and feels remarkably refined.

Renault has also made changes to this engine compared to the one used in the Kiger, helping it better suit the Duster's larger dimensions and driving characteristics. The engine's personality is calm and relaxed rather than sporty. At highway speeds of around 80-90 kmph, it cruises comfortably while spinning at just over 2,500 rpm.

The six-speed manual gearbox complements the engine quite well. Gear shifts are slick and slotting into gears feels precise. The throws, however, are slightly long and spaced apart, requiring a little time to get used to. One aspect that could divide opinions is the clutch pedal travel, which feels longer than expected. Taller drivers may not notice it much, but shorter drivers could find repeated clutch operation tiring in heavy city traffic.

Beyond the powertrain, the Duster continues to impress with its ride quality. Broken roads and uneven surfaces are absorbed effortlessly, and the SUV maintains its composed character that has always been one of its biggest strengths.

Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire 172km, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl.
Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire 172km, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl.

Tank-to-Tank Mileage Test

For the test, the Duster's fuel tank was filled to the brim before setting off from the outskirts of Gurugram towards Neemrana Fort. The total distance covered during the test was 172 km. Once the journey was complete, the tank was filled again to calculate the exact fuel consumed.

The Duster used 9.7 litres of petrol over the entire run, translating to a real-world fuel economy of 17.7 kmpl. Considering Renault claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.4 kmpl, the result is quite impressive. Since most of our drive consisted of open highways, city driving is likely to return slightly lower figures.

If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more.
If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more.

Verdict

If you're expecting the excitement of the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, the smaller engine may leave you wanting more. But if your driving consists mostly of daily city commutes with occasional highway trips, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes a strong case for itself.

It is refined, easy to drive, reasonably efficient and delivers enough performance for everyday use. For those looking for a comfortable family SUV with decent performance and impressive efficiency, the Renault Duster's 1.0-litre turbo petrol could well be the sweet spot in the range.

Renault Duster Images

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Renault Duster Colours

Renault Duster is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Moon Light Silver
Mountain Green
River Blue
Stealth Black
Sunset Red
Pearl White
Sunset Red With Stealth Black Roof
River Blue With Stealth Black Roof
Mountain Jade Green With Stealth Black Roof
Pearl White With Stealth Black Roof
Moon light silver

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9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
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Renault Duster User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Renault Duster User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users appreciate the modern design and ruggedness of the Renault Duster, with remarkable driving dynamics and safety features. However, some find the cabin materials lacking and the fuel efficiency less than ideal.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconModern design with fantastic LED light bars
  • check circle iconUnbeatable driving dynamics and high-speed stability
  • check circle icon5-star safety rating with reassuring build quality
  • check circle iconWell-equipped mid variants at competitive pricing
  • check circle iconSmooth DCT transmission ideal for city driving

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSome cabin materials feel hard and scratchy
  • warning iconLimited interior color options for a spacious feel
  • warning iconFuel bills can be high despite powerful engine
  • warning iconManual transmission can be less smooth
  • warning iconLack of 4x4 option limits off-road capability
Reliability Reborn
The design is very modern yet keeps the Duster character. The LED light bars look fantastic. Best looking SUV on the road today.
By: Gaurav Joshi (Apr 16, 2026)
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Style Icon
The OpenR link is so smooth. The 10.25 inch driver display is very crisp. It feels like driving a premium luxury car. Amazing!
By: Amit Tripathi (Apr 16, 2026)
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Value for Money
At 10.49L starting, it’s a steal. Even the mid variants are very well equipped. Renault is going to disrupt the market again.
By: Rohit Chauhan (Apr 16, 2026)
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True SUV DNA
The DCT is very smart. No head-nod effect. Perfect for city bumper-to-bumper traffic. Fuel efficiency is also surprisingly good.
By: Abhishek Pandey (Apr 16, 2026)
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Tech Paradise
The ground clearance and suspension are made for Indian roads. It looks rugged and behaves ruggedly. No other car comes close.
By: Sumit Srivastava (Apr 16, 2026)
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Renault Duster Related News

The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The Renault Duster Evolution variant has now been spotted arrived at a dealership.
Renault Duster 1.0 turbo-petrol Evolution variant spotted at dealerships
11 May 2026
Both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra have scored 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests, but the latter gets a slight edge over its rival in adult occupant protection.
Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared
30 Apr 2026
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 Renault Duster Related News
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Renault Duster Specifications and Features

Max Power99-161 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque166-280 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1333 cc
Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Duster specs and features

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