Renault Duster

Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
₹ 8.59 to 13.59 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 16.42 to 16.5 kmpl
Engine 1,330 to 1,498 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

RXE 1.5L (MT) BS VI, 1498 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 8.59 Lakhs

RXS 1.5L (MT) BS VI, 1498 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.39 Lakhs

RXZ 1.5L (MT) BS VI, 1498 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.99 Lakhs

RXE 1.3L (MT) BS VI, 1330 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 10.49 Lakhs

RXS 1.3L (MT) BS VI, 1330 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 11.39 Lakhs

RXZ 1.3 (MT) BS VI, 1330 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 11.99 Lakhs

RXS 1.3 (CVT) BS VI, 1330 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 12.99 Lakhs

RXZ 1.3 (CVT) BS VI, 1330 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 13.59 Lakhs

