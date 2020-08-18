Electric Adjustable Seats
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
No
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Midnight Black with Stone Grey Interior colour harmony, New Style Renault steering wheel, Premium Blue Glazed Seat Upholstery, Chrome inside door handle
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Rapid deceleration warning Speed limiter Eco Guide
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial,Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Dual Tone Body Colour Front Bumper, Matt Black tailgate embellisher, Body coloured outer door handle finish, Everest Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Chrome exhaust pipe finisher, Satin Chrome Kayak roof rails, Satin Chrome Door side sill
Accessory Power Outlet
No
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes