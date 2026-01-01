|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|34.43 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Celerio VXi CNG, equipped with a K10C CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Celerio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 34.43 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Celerio VXi CNG is available in 7 colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Caffeine Brown, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Bluish Black, Metallic Speedy Blue.
The Celerio VXi CNG is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 56 bhp @ 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.
In the Celerio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R priced between ₹4.99 Lakhs - 6.95 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs.
The Celerio VXi CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Fuel Consumption.