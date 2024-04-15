Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Zxi Plus

3.5 out of 5
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
3.5 out of 5
7.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage24.97 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Celerio specs and features

Celerio Zxi Plus Latest Updates

Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio Zxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus

  • Engine Type: K10C
  • Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres
  • BootSpace: 313 litres
    • Mileage of Zxi Plus is 24.97 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Zxi Plus Price

    Zxi Plus
    ₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,44,000
    RTO
    47,640
    Insurance
    31,585
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,23,725
    EMI@15,556/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Zxi Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    K10C
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    24.97 kmpl
    Driving Range
    799 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Torision Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Width
    1655 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Kerb Weight
    820 kg
    Height
    1555 mm
    Wheelbase
    2435 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    313 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    32 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Speakers
    4
    USB Compatibility
    YES
    Aux Compatibility
    YES
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    No
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Zxi Plus EMI
    EMI14,000 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,51,352
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,51,352
    Interest Amount
    1,88,654
    Payable Amount
    8,40,006

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio other Variants

    LXi
    ₹5.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,65,700
    RTO
    26,128
    Insurance
    25,335
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,17,663
    EMI@11,127/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    VXi
    ₹5.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi
    ₹5.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AMT
    ₹6.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi (O) AMT
    ₹6.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi (Opt)
    ₹6.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi AMT
    ₹6.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi (O) AMT
    ₹6.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi CNG
    ₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi (O) CNG
    ₹6.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zxi Plus AMT
    ₹7.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Celerio vs Wagon R
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XM CNG

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Celerio vs Tiago
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna AMT 1.2 Kappa VTVT

    5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Celerio vs Grand i10 Ni...
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT

    4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Celerio vs Ignis
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT

    4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Celerio vs S-Presso

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details