Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio Zxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio Zxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus is 32 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight Height Adjuster, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper and specs like: Engine Type: K10C Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres BootSpace: 313 litres Mileage of Zxi Plus is 24.97 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less