Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Tata Tiago XT Rhythm

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
7.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Tata Tiago Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tiago specs and features

Tiago XT Rhythm Latest Updates

Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Tiago XT Rhythm in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT Rhythm

  • Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
  • BootSpace: 242 litres
    • Mileage of XT Rhythm is 19.01 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm Price

    XT Rhythm
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,69,900
    RTO
    55,893
    Insurance
    38,677
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,64,970
    EMI@16,442/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Revotron 1.2 L
    Driving Range
    665 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.01 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson (dual path) strut type
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Bootspace
    242 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35 litres
    Length
    3765 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    2400 mm
    Kerb Weight
    947 kg
    Height
    1535 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm EMI
    EMI14,798 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,88,473
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,88,473
    Interest Amount
    1,99,405
    Payable Amount
    8,87,878

    Tata Tiago other Variants

    XE
    ₹6.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,59,900
    RTO
    31,396
    Insurance
    34,629
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,26,425
    EMI@13,464/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    61 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    XT (O)
    ₹6.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT
    ₹7.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE CNG
    ₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM CNG
    ₹7.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XTA
    ₹7.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus
    ₹8.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Dual Tone
    ₹8.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XT CNG
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA Plus
    ₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZA Plus Dual Tone
    ₹8.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG
    ₹9.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
    ₹9.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Tiago Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Vxi

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago vs Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma MT

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago vs Baleno
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz XE Petrol

    6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago vs Altroz
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2

    5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago vs Wagon R
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa

    5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago vs Grand i10 Ni...

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Swift Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Check EVA details
    View similar Cars
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Altroz Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Kia Sonet Facelift

    8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details