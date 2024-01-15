Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Tiago XT Rhythm in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT Rhythm Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Tiago XT Rhythm in Delhi is Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XT Rhythm is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 242 litres Mileage of XT Rhythm is 19.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less