Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹5.19 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹4.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 KappaRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777693
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2119.8
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,90,6685,53,370
Ex-Showroom Price
5,28,5904,99,900
RTO
32,01026,946
Insurance
29,46826,024
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,69511,894
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Tiago hatchback from Tata Motors was first launched back in 2016 and in the face of enormous competition, has still managed to find favour among a larger number of buyers. Tiago has sought to make a mark for itself courtesy its steady drive characteristics, safety highlights and a price tag that doesn't get one to break bank. But styling hasn't been its main forte ever. And so, enter Tiago NRG - b...

Read More

Tiago NRG walkaround review: Draped for desire, Tiago NRG gets styling right
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios :- Benefits up to Rs. 48...
Applicable on era12kappavtvt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
View Offer

