HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Vibe Edition Launched; Priced At 7.09 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition launched; priced at 7.09 lakh

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2026, 15:38 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition comes with distinctive styling and enhanced features over the standard version of the hatchback.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition comes with distinctive styling and enhanced features over the standard version of the hatchback.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition comes with distinctive styling and enhanced features over the standard version of the hatchback.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hyundai has launched a special edition of the Grand i10 Nios, the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean carmaker in India. Christened as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition, the special edition iteration comes priced between 7.09 lakh and 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the Sportz and Sportz (O) trims, the special edition Grand i10 Nios comes with a factory-fitted dashcam as a first-in-the-segment feature. Also, it wears a new Titan Grey Matte colour theme, which is the only matte colour in the segment.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition
VariantTransmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
Sportz Vibe EditionMT 709,400
AMT 761,400
Sportz (O) Vibe EditionAMT 773,400

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.57 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition: Key details

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition is offered in two trims - Sportz Vibe and Sportz (O) Vibe. Both these variants come equipped with projector headlamps and Black-painted 15-inch alloy wheels on the exterior. Inside the cabin, they both get a Black-themed interior with Red inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Another key addition to the special edition model is the inclusion of a dash camera, which Hyundai claims is the first in the segment. The dash camera supports multiple recording modes such as driving, event, vacation and on-demand video. Apart from that, there is photo capture functionality as well. Interestingly, this feature is available in the standard version's Asta trim.

Additionally, the Sportz (O) Vibe trim benefits from features like a smart key with push-button start and cruise control. Further, it gets automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition: What powers it?

Speaking of powertrain options, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the regular model. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. However, there is no petrol-CNG combination for this special edition Grand i10.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2026, 15:38 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.