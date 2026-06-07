2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Which top-spec hatch should you go for?

The 2026 Tata Tiago has arrived with a fresh update, and the top-spec Creative+ trim now goes up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta in a closely fought hatchback comparison. Both cars sit in a similar price band and offer familiar petrol power, but Tata has tried to pull ahead by adding more convenience features to its entry-level hatchback. Does the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios match up in 2026? Let's find out:

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Price

The biggest talking point is the price. The Tiago Creative+ starts at ₹7.30 lakh for the petrol manual and ₹7.85 lakh for the AMT. The Grand i10 Nios Asta is priced at ₹7.52 lakh and ₹8.04 lakh, respectively. That gives the Tata a lead of up to ₹22,000.

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(All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom)

Specifications Comparison Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Tata Tiago Engine 1197.0 cc 1197.0 to 1199.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,CNG Check detailed comparison

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Dimensions

In size, the two hatchbacks are almost matched. The Tiago measures 3,813 mm in length, 1,684 mm in width and 1,535 mm in height. The Grand i10 Nios is 3,815 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall.

Hyundai has the edge in wheelbase at 2,450 mm, 50 mm longer than the Tiago, which could mean more legroom for the rear seats. It also offers a 260-litre boot, compared to 242 litres in the Tata. The Tiago, however, has 170 mm of ground clearance, 5 mm more than the Hyundai.

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Engines and performance

Under the bonnet, both hatchbacks use naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engines paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Tiago's three-cylinder engine develops 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, while the Grand i10 Nios uses a four-cylinder unit producing 83 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The output is close, so it should come down to individual preference of driving feel for this one.

Also Read : 5 hatchbacks with cruise control I would buy for tension-free highway cruising

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Features

The Tata offers a more extensive feature list. It comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, paddle shifters on AMT variants and a front centre armrest with storage.

Both hatchbacks share several premium features, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, wireless phone charging, push-button start/stop, steering-mounted controls and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The Hyundai does have a few unique touches of its own, including roof rails and adjustable headrests for all three rear-seat occupants.

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased ahead of global debut next month

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Safety and equipment

Safety provisions are largely similar. Both cars come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

The Tiago gains an advantage with its 360-degree camera system and rain-sensing wipers. Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios offers an integrated dashcam, a feature that Tata provides only as an optional accessory.

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Which one should you pick?

Both are really good options to consider; However, the 2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ offers a richer equipment list while costing less.

For buyers looking to maximise features and value within a budget of around ₹8 lakh, the Tiago Creative+ makes a stronger case. Those willing to spend a little extra for the smoother character of a four-cylinder engine may still find the Grand i10 Nios Asta the better fit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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