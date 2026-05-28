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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Grand I10 Nios, I20, Exter, Venue, Creta To Be Costlier By Up To 12,800 From June 1

Hyundai cars in India to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 May 2026, 08:41 am
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Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
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Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in the country from June 1. The price hike spectrum will range up to 12,800. In a stock exchange filing, the South Korean auto major has said that the revised prices, which were earlier announced in April 2026, will now come into effect from June 1. The automaker has cited rising input costs, higher commodity prices, and increased operational expenses as reasons behind the decision for this price hike.

Hyundai's announcement of the price hike for its cars comes just days after Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced a price hike across its passenger vehicle lineup, ranging up to 30,000 effective from June, citing rising input costs and operational expenses. Amongst other brands in the mass market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda, and Renault have announced price hikes for their cars in the recent past. Mahindra raised its SUV prices by up to 2.5% in April 2026, while Tata Motors slapped a price hike of 0.5% across its ICE passenger vehicles in the same month. Honda and Renault also rolled out up to 2% price hikes for their cars in January this year. Clearly, the cost of ownership for car buyers is skyrocketing due to the rising vehicle prices and fuel prices.

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In its stock exchange filing, Hyundai has said that the extent of the price hike will vary depending on the model and variants. "In continuation to our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026, submitted in respect of price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be made effective from June 01, 2026," the company stated in the filing.

The OEM said the price increase has been necessitated due to the rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons. "While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase," the filing added.

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First Published Date: 28 May 2026, 08:41 am IST

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