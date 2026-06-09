Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Which variant should you choose

Tata Motors launched the Tiago facelift in India just a few days ago, alongside the Tiago EV facelift. The new Tata Tiago incorporates a wide range of design and feature updates. Available in six trim choices: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+; the Tiago is priced between ₹4.69 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available across four different powertrain combinations: petrol MT, petrol AMT, petrol-CNG MT and petrol-CNG AMT.

Despite commanding the higher price, the range-topping variants of passenger vehicles in India have been witnessing rising demand over the base variants of the respective models. The new-age consumers prefer more features and most out of every car, which drives the demand for top variants.

If you are planning to buy the new Tata Tiago and wondering whether to buy the top-end Creative+ variant or to pick the one-step lower Creative, here is a quick comparison of these two trims.

Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Price

Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Price difference Variant Creative Creative+ Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 7 lakh - ₹ 8.55 lakh ₹ 7.30 - ₹ 7.85 lakh

The Tata Tiago Creative is priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Creative+ variant comes priced between ₹7.30 and ₹7.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Exterior

Tata Tiago's Creative and Creative+ trims look similar. Both trims get new design LED headlamps and integrated sleek LED DRLs, gloss black finished front grille, front camera between the registration plate and the grille, and large air dams merging into the bumper. The only element that distinguishes the Creative+ trim from the Creative is the fog lamps. Moving to the side profile, both the variants look identical. At the back, the Creative+ gets a gloss black roof spoiler, in contrast to the body-coloured one in the Creative trim. Apart from this, the rest of the elements remain the same.

Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Interior & features

Inside the cabin, both the Creative and Creative+ trims of the Tata Tiago appear identical in terms of design. On the feature front, the Creative variant comes equipped with features like a cooled glovebox, four-speaker audio system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Creative+ variant further adds connected car technology, a dual wireless charger deck, and a 65W Type-C USB charging port for rear occupants.

Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the Creative and Creative+ variants get the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options. However, the factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit paired with the 1.2-litre petrol motor is only available with the Creative trim.

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