Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XZA Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Plus is 35 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
BootSpace: 242
Mileage of XZA Plus is 23.84 kmpl.