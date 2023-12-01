Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus in Delhi is Rs. 7.19 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 BootSpace: 242 Mileage of XZ Plus is 19.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less