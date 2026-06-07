In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Tiago
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3