Tata Tiago XZ Plus (O)

7.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tiago specs and features

Tiago XZ Plus (O) Latest Updates

Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus (O) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ

  • Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres
  • BootSpace: 242 litres
    • Mileage of XZ Plus (O) is 19.01 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tiago XZ Plus (O) Price

    XZ Plus (O)
    ₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,99,900
    RTO
    57,993
    Insurance
    39,781
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,98,174
    EMI@17,156/mo
    Tata Tiago XZ Plus (O) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Revotron 1.2 L
    Driving Range
    665 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.01 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson (dual path) strut type
    Rear Suspension
    Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Wheelbase
    2400 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Kerb Weight
    971 kg
    Width
    1677 mm
    Bootspace
    242 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Premium Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Tiago XZ Plus (O) EMI
    EMI15,440 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,18,356
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,18,356
    Interest Amount
    2,08,060
    Payable Amount
    9,26,416

    Tata Tiago other Variants

    XE
    ₹6.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,64,900
    RTO
    31,596
    Insurance
    34,813
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,31,809
    EMI@13,580/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    XM
    ₹6.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT (O)
    ₹7.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT
    ₹7.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT Rhythm
    ₹7.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XE CNG
    ₹7.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XM CNG
    ₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XTA
    ₹7.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ Plus
    ₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XT CNG
    ₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XZ Plus Dual Tone
    ₹8.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    XZA Plus (O)
    ₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZA Plus
    ₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XTA iCNG
    ₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Dual Tone
    ₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    XZ Plus CNG
    ₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
    ₹9.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    XZA Plus iCNG
    ₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    XZA Plus iCNG Dual Tone
    ₹10.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
