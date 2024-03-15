Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus (O) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus (O) in Delhi is Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus (O) is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 242 litres Mileage of XZ Plus (O) is 19.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less