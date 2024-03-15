Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZA Plus (O) in Delhi is Rs. 8.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZA Plus (O) in Delhi is Rs. 8.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Plus (O) is 35 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 35 litres BootSpace: 242 litres Mileage of XZA Plus (O) is 19 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less