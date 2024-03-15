Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XTA iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 8.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XTA iCNG Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XTA iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 8.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XTA iCNG is 60 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 l i-CNG Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres ...Read MoreRead Less