|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹8.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.
The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Turn Indicators on ORVM.