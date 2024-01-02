Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT

4 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
4 out of 5
8.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT Latest Updates

Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.96 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
  • Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 260 litres
    • ...Read More

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT Price

    Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,88,250
    RTO
    69,548
    Insurance
    37,962
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,96,260
    EMI@19,264/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Length
    3815 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    260 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT Offers
    Delhi
    On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios :-Benefits up to Rs. 48,...
    Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa-vtvt & 9 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Jan
    View Offer
    View All Offers
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT EMI
    EMI17,338 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,06,634
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,06,634
    Interest Amount
    2,33,629
    Payable Amount
    10,40,263

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

    Era 1.2 Kappa
    ₹6.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,84,350
    RTO
    37,744
    Insurance
    31,920
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,54,514
    EMI@14,068/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Magna 1.2 Kappa
    ₹7.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa
    ₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone
    ₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Magna 1.2 Kappa CNG
    ₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Asta 1.2 Kappa
    ₹9.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG
    ₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT
    ₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Zxi AMT

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta AMT

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Baleno
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs i20
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Tiago
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz XT i-Turbo Petrol

    5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Grand i10 Ni... vs Altroz

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Swift Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Check EVA details
    View similar Cars
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tiago Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hyundai Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari Portofino Facelift

    Ferrari Portofino Facelift

    3.8 - 3.9 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Lexus LM

    Lexus LM

    1.2 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details